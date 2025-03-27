 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 28-30)

By

Streaming services mean that most of us have more access to entertainment than we ever would have just 10 years ago. Unfortunately, no streaming service has totally figured out the best way to showcase all the stuff that they have on offer.

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great movies, but unless it’s recommended by the algorithm, you might not even be aware it exists. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three underrated titles you should make time for on the streaming service.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)

The Mission: Impossible saga is not exactly unknown, but Dead Reckoning is one of its more underrated chapters. This entry, which follows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as he comes face to face with an AI known as The Entity that can anticipate his every move. While Mission: Impossible is not the first franchise to introduce an AI villain, it does feel like a timely antagonist.

What’s more important, though, is that Dead Reckoning is filled to the brim with some of the best set pieces you’ll ever see in a major Hollywood movie. From a car chase through Rome to a climactic train crash, it will keep you on the edge of your seat, and that’s what these movies are made for.

You can watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning on Prime Video. 

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Thirteen Lives Trailer #1 (2022) | Movieclips Trailers

Ron Howard is one of the ultimate Hollywood guns for hire, meaning his movies can range from amazing to terrible. Thirteen Lives, the story of the team assembled to rescue the soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand, is one of his better recent efforts.

The movie is ultimately a tribute to people who do their jobs well and features an all-star cast, including Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, and Joel Edgerton. The movie has some thrilling sequences, including the actual rescue itself. Howard is the capable hand that manages to guide this complex story.

You can watch Thirteen Lives on Prime Video.

Limitless (2011)

Limitless (2011) Official Trailer #1 - Bradley Cooper Movie

It’s not a perfect movie, but Limitless is exactly the kind of story we need more of today. Starring a young Bradley Cooper in “prove it” mode, Limitless follows a down-on-his-luck man who is introduced to a pill that can expand the capabilities of his mind. As he rises to the top of the financial world, he faces a dwindling supply of his drug and begins to worry that his new life will disappear.

The movie wouldn’t work without Cooper’s captivating central performance, but Limitless‘s mid-budget thrills feel refreshingly low-stakes by the standards of modern blockbusters.

You can watch Limitless on Prime Video.

