3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in June 2025

A group of hunters band together and hold guns in the jungle in Predators.
20th Century Fox

The Predator franchise gains another entry this month on Hulu. Predator: Killer of Killers is a new adult animated anthology from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. Killer of Killers explores the lives of three warriors — a Viking raider, a Japanese ninja, and a World War II pilot — and their battles against a Predator. The critically acclaimed movie is now streaming.

Speaking of the Predator franchise, one of our picks for underrated movies to watch this month is Predators, which stars two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody. Check out Predators and two more underrated movies on Hulu.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Predators (2010)

2025 is the comeback year for the Predator franchise thanks to Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands. Things were not always this positive for the franchise, as many of the Predator movies released between 1987’s Predator and 2022’s Prey were not successful. The lone bright spot was 2010’s Predators, Nimród Antal’s standalone sequel to Predator 2.

A group of murderers are transported to a mysterious alien planet, where they become the prey of a group of Predators who hunt humans for sport. One of the murderers, a mercenary named Royce (Adrien Brody), deduces that they must work together to free a captive Predator and convince it to help them get back to Earth. Backed by several terrific action sequences, Predators is a wildly entertaining thriller that still holds up 15 years later.

Stream Predators on Hulu.

Presence (2025)

Don’t take Steven Soderbergh for granted. Many filmmakers of Soderbergh’s stature could coast for the rest of their careers. No one experiments more with the medium than Soderbergh. Take Presencefor example. Soderbergh crafts a supernatural thriller seen through the eyes of the spirit occupying the house.

The Presence follows the house’s new inhabitants: Rebekah Payne (Lucy Liu), her husband Chris (Chris Sullivan), and two children, Tyler (Eddy Maday) and Chloe (Callina Liang). On the surface, Presence might be viewed as a horror movie. It’s not. Presence is a thrilling family drama about grief and trauma. What other filmmaker could pull that off? Only Soderbergh, man. 

Stream Presence on Hulu.

Just Go with It (2011)

Life lesson — the funny guys get the girl. Well, at least that’s true in Adam Sandler movies. Sandler plays a womanizing plastic surgeon in Just Go With It. After getting his heart broken, Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) changes his attitude by pretending to be married to sleep with women.

After meeting the beautiful Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), Danny takes the scheme to another level by having his assistant, Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), pose as his future ex-wife. As he spends more time with Katherine, Danny starts to question if he’s in love with the wrong woman. Sandler could have chemistry with a tree, so it’s no surprise that he and Aniston are a great on-screen tandem.  

Stream Just Go with It on Hulu.

