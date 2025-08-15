 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)

Zach Cregger's 2022 horror is one of our picks this weekend.

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix The cast of Pacific Rim.
Warner Bros.
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 3 hours ago

If you’ve typically spent most of your time on Netflix browsing the top 10 movies trending on the service, you’re not alone. The top 10 can be a useful way to see what other users are interested in and make choices for yourself as well.

If you want to find something that’s flown under the radar, we’ve got you covered. Netflix is home to hundreds of movies, and many of them are genuinely great. Here are three underrated gems that you should definitely check out.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Pamela, A Love Story (2023)

Now that Pamela Anderson has completed her comeback with The Naked Gun, Pamela, A Love Story provides the ideal look back at Anderson’s life and career. Few women in the history of Hollywood were more publicly ridiculed and scrutinized than Anderson, and this documentary allows her to explain precisely the ways that she was abused and reduced to a sex symbol.

Related: 
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)

Anderson’s relationship with the Hollywood machine is understandably fraught, but learning exactly what happened to her can also help us understand all the ways we misunderstand young women in show business, hopefully so that we don’t do it again.

You can watch Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix.

Pacific Rim (2013)

One of the most divisive movies of Guillermo Del Toro’s career, Pacific Rim imagines a future where humanity has been overrun by kaiju. In response, humanity developed giant mech suits — Jaegers — that could take on the kaijus. However, these giant robots aren’t enough to take on the threat.

With the world on the verge of total destruction, humanity must take one last stand. Pacific Rim is big, bombastic, and loud, and it’s also deeply silly. That combination of elements turned off some people, but it’s impossible to deny that the action here is genuinely electrifying.

You can watch Pacific Rim on Netflix.

Barbarian (2022)

With Weapons in theaters, it’s the perfect time to check out Zach Cregger’s first movie, Barbarian. Due to spoilers, describing Barbarian’s plot can be difficult. All you need to know going in, though, is that the movie follows a young woman who inadvertently books an already-booked Airbnb and finds herself sharing it with a man she doesn’t know.

As she navigates their relationship and wonders whether she’s safe, she realizes that everything about the Detroit home she’s staying in might not be exactly as it seems. Things get pretty wild, in ways both horrifying and hilarious, from there.

You can watch Barbarian on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This Alien prequel is an underrated movie to watch on HBO Max this weekend (August 8-10)
A new Pedro Pascal movie is now on HBO Max
An Alien looks angry on top of a ship.

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend on HBO Max? Look no further than the service's newest offering, Freaky Tales. The anthology movie barely made any money at the box office, but something tells me this spirited action comedy will find an audience on streaming.

Freaky Tales is one of our three underrated movies to stream. Our other picks include an Alien entry and a charming dramedy about coming out.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 8-10)
Including a short film from a hugely acclaimed director.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

When Netflix introduced streaming, it fundamentally changed the way we watch everything. And, while streaming has come with plenty of perks, it's also given us more choices about what we can watch, which necessarily leaves us wondering what we should spend time watching.

If you've browsed Netflix for something worthy of your time and decided that you should go to bed instead, you're not alone. We've pulled together a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are all worth your time.

Read more
This unique biopic is an underrated Prime Video movie to watch this weekend (August 8-10)
Three very different movies to spend the weekend with.
Robbie Williams is very devolved in Better Man.

Amazon might not always know how to surface them, but there are plenty of solid movies available on Prime Video. The streaming service's algorithm often recommends the same content each time you log in, but if you're seeking something a bit more unique, we have suggestions for you.

We've pulled together three very different movies that are all worth your time and underrated in several ways.

Read more