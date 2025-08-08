3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 8-10)

When Netflix introduced streaming, it fundamentally changed the way we watch everything. And, while streaming has come with plenty of perks, it’s also given us more choices about what we can watch, which necessarily leaves us wondering what we should spend time watching.

If you’ve browsed Netflix for something worthy of your time and decided that you should go to bed instead, you’re not alone. We’ve pulled together a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are all worth your time.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

An original sci-fi movie with a terrific cast that didn’t get the eyeballs it deserved, They Cloned Tyrone follows three people tied together by circumstance who begin to uncover a sinister government conspiracy.

The movie’s premise — a man realizes that he’s been cloned — is super stylish and the perfect combination of absurd and serious. They Cloned Tyrone is anchored by its three central performances and a particular reminder of how skilled Jamie Foxx and John Boyega both are when they have the right material.

You can watch They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Generally speaking, it’s hard to describe anything that Wes Anderson directed as underrated. The writer/director is hugely popular among film fans, and his movies usually debut to critical acclaim. Unfortunately, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well as three other Roald Dahl short stories that he adapted for Netflix in 2023, did not receive the attention they deserve.

This one tells the story of a billionaire who becomes enthralled by his desire to acquire a particular, rare skill and devotes his life to it. Henry Sugar is funny, moving, and among the most stylish things that Anderson has ever directed. Benedict Cumberbatch is the perfect centerpiece for this odd tale.

You can watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix.

The Color Purple (2023)

An adaptation of the Alice Walker novel and 1985 film of the same name, this version of The Color Purple is a musical and a fascinating improvement on the original. It follows Celie, an introverted housewife in the Deep South who overcomes an abusive husband and a decades-long separation from her sister to find the life that she wants.

Featuring stylish musical numbers, great songs, and an enduring central story, The Color Purple also features several incredible performances, including ones from Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks that deserved more attention.

You can watch The Color Purple on Netflix.