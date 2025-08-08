 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 8-10)

Including a short film from a hugely acclaimed director.

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
Indian Paintbrush
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 2 hours ago

When Netflix introduced streaming, it fundamentally changed the way we watch everything. And, while streaming has come with plenty of perks, it’s also given us more choices about what we can watch, which necessarily leaves us wondering what we should spend time watching.

If you’ve browsed Netflix for something worthy of your time and decided that you should go to bed instead, you’re not alone. We’ve pulled together a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are all worth your time.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

An original sci-fi movie with a terrific cast that didn’t get the eyeballs it deserved, They Cloned Tyrone follows three people tied together by circumstance who begin to uncover a sinister government conspiracy.

Related: 
Superman stars in this underrated Netflix show to watch this weekend (August 8-10)

The movie’s premise — a man realizes that he’s been cloned — is super stylish and the perfect combination of absurd and serious. They Cloned Tyrone is anchored by its three central performances and a particular reminder of how skilled Jamie Foxx and John Boyega both are when they have the right material.

You can watch They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Generally speaking, it’s hard to describe anything that Wes Anderson directed as underrated. The writer/director is hugely popular among film fans, and his movies usually debut to critical acclaim. Unfortunately, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well as three other Roald Dahl short stories that he adapted for Netflix in 2023, did not receive the attention they deserve.

This one tells the story of a billionaire who becomes enthralled by his desire to acquire a particular, rare skill and devotes his life to it. Henry Sugar is funny, moving, and among the most stylish things that Anderson has ever directed. Benedict Cumberbatch is the perfect centerpiece for this odd tale.

You can watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix.

The Color Purple (2023)

An adaptation of the Alice Walker novel and 1985 film of the same name, this version of The Color Purple is a musical and a fascinating improvement on the original. It follows Celie, an introverted housewife in the Deep South who overcomes an abusive husband and a decades-long separation from her sister to find the life that she wants.

Featuring stylish musical numbers, great songs, and an enduring central story, The Color Purple also features several incredible performances, including ones from Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks that deserved more attention.

You can watch The Color Purple on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
The Irishman Netflix Robert De Niro

Finding movies to watch on Netflix isn't supposed to eat up your whole night. Netflix might have plenty of options, but the challenge comes from actually picking which one makes the most sense.

If you've spent hours scrolling through the streaming service looking for the perfect movie, then we've got you covered. We've pulled together three underrated movies that are all worth checking out, each of which will hopefully save you from hours of unnecessary scrolling.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
Kirk Douglas in Paths of Glory.

Finding a movie to watch on a hot July weekend can be difficult, especially when you feel like you've watched everything obvious. If you're sick of scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and spending more time looking at titles than actually watching one, then we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of three underrated movies that are all available on Prime Video. While these movies might have made an impact upon their release, they aren't as well remembered as they should be. Here's why you should check them out.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
A group of people stand in a line and look.

Last week marked the arrival of Sinners, which is in the running for the movie event of 2025. Ryan Coogler's vampiric horror stars Michael Jordan as twin brothers who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. The opening night transforms into a nightmare with the arrival of a supernatural creature with sinister intentions.

Sinners is now available to stream on the newly named HBO Max. Beyond Sinners, the streamer has an abundance of underrated movies waiting to be streamed. One of our picks is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's first crack at a DC story. View all three selections below.

Read more