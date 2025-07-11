3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)

Finding movies to watch on Netflix isn’t supposed to eat up your whole night. Netflix might have plenty of options, but the challenge comes from actually picking which one makes the most sense.

If you’ve spent hours scrolling through the streaming service looking for the perfect movie, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three underrated movies that are all worth checking out, each of which will hopefully save you from hours of unnecessary scrolling.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Irishman (2019)

Martin Scorsese has often been pigeonholed as a man who only directs gangster movies, and it’s undeniably true that the director has made some great ones over the years. While Scorsese’s career is much more than just gangster movies, The Irishman seems a bit like a farewell to a genre that helped make him.

The movie tells the story of a gangster who, over the course of decades, becomes embroiled in the New York mafia and becomes a close friend of Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa. Featuring great performances from Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, The Irishman is a movie about men who do bad things and live long enough to reckon with what they did in their lives.

You can watch The Irishman on Netflix.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Alfred Hitchcock made many great thrillers over his career, but The Man Who Knew Too Much is one of his more unfamiliar offerings. The film tells the story of a couple traveling in Morocco who find themselves in the middle of an international assassination plot after their son is kidnapped.

As they work to get him back, these affluent people are pushed to their limits. Anchored by Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day, The Man Who Knew Too Much is not Hitchcock’s best movie, nor is it as bad as some have suggested.

You can watch The Man Who Knew Too Much on Netflix.

I Care A Lot (2021)

A horrific but frighteningly plausible story, I Care a Lot follows Marla Grayson, a woman who makes her bones by bilking senior citizens out of their life savings. When this schemer comes face-to-face with a gangster who wants revenge on her for the treatment she gave his mother, she has to find out whether she’s cut out to be part of the criminal underworld.

Anchored by an icy but hugely compelling performance from Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot is a movie about one of the most vulnerable populations in America and just how easy it is to take advantage of them.

You can watch I Care a Lot on Netflix.