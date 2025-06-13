3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

Netflix is filled with movies that are worth your time, but the trouble is that many of them are hard to find. If you’re trying to discern which movies you should actually care about, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together a list of three great movies that you can watch this weekend. It’s hot outside; take a break and enjoy one of these excellent titles:

The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck came into full bloom as a director with The Town. Set in his native Boston, the movie follows a group of devil-may-care bank robbers posed with a crisis. Affleck, who also stars in the film, falls in love with a bank teller at one of their jobs.

As Affleck’s character tries to ease his way out of his criminal life, he finds that his best friend becomes erratic. Featuring a tremendous supporting turn from Jeremy Renner as well as some stunning set pieces, The Town is the kind of crime thriller most people wish there were more of.

Barbarian (2022)

One of the most inventive horror movies of the past 10 years, Barbarian is almost literally a thrill ride. It’s a movie whose twists and turns are almost impossible to predict, making it difficult to describe.

The movie starts out with a relatively simple premise. A woman and a man have discovered that they both booked the same Airbnb, and they decide to stay there together. There’s some romantic tension but also something unsettling going on. The rest is best left up to the viewer. Suffice it to say, though, that this movie is stylish, surprising, and a genuine delight.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Although there was plenty to admire in Dune, it wasn’t until Part Two that director Denis Villeneuve’s full vision was realized. The movie follows its central character as he wrestles with his growing messiah complex and desire for revenge against those who destroyed his family.

Filled with great performances, Dune: Part Two features the budget to immerse you in a foreign world. Dune was thought to be unadaptable. Thankfully, it turned out not to be, and we got a genuinely thrilling version that paid attention to even the most minute of details.

