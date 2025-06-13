 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix A woman with writing across her face stares.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

Netflix is filled with movies that are worth your time, but the trouble is that many of them are hard to find. If you’re trying to discern which movies you should actually care about, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together a list of three great movies that you can watch this weekend. It’s hot outside; take a break and enjoy one of these excellent titles:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck came into full bloom as a director with The Town. Set in his native Boston, the movie follows a group of devil-may-care bank robbers posed with a crisis. Affleck, who also stars in the film, falls in love with a bank teller at one of their jobs.

As Affleck’s character tries to ease his way out of his criminal life, he finds that his best friend becomes erratic. Featuring a tremendous supporting turn from Jeremy Renner as well as some stunning set pieces, The Town is the kind of crime thriller most people wish there were more of.

You can watch The Town on Netflix.

Barbarian (2022)

One of the most inventive horror movies of the past 10 years, Barbarian is almost literally a thrill ride. It’s a movie whose twists and turns are almost impossible to predict, making it difficult to describe.

The movie starts out with a relatively simple premise. A woman and a man have discovered that they both booked the same Airbnb, and they decide to stay there together. There’s some romantic tension but also something unsettling going on. The rest is best left up to the viewer. Suffice it to say, though, that this movie is stylish, surprising, and a genuine delight.

You can watch Barbarian on Netflix.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Although there was plenty to admire in Dune, it wasn’t until Part Two that director Denis Villeneuve’s full vision was realized. The movie follows its central character as he wrestles with his growing messiah complex and desire for revenge against those who destroyed his family.

Filled with great performances, Dune: Part Two features the budget to immerse you in a foreign world. Dune was thought to be unadaptable. Thankfully, it turned out not to be, and we got a genuinely thrilling version that paid attention to even the most minute of details.

You can watch Dune: Part Two on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
Two women stand next to each other and look up.

Although Netflix constantly recommends the latest and greatest shows, you might be looking for something a little more underrated on the service. You're in luck if that's the case. We've pulled together three shows that are each very different, but all offer you something that Netflix might not naturally recommend.

Netflix is filled with interesting stuff, and hopefully this list is an indication of all the options you have:

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)
Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.

If you're trying to find something to watch, but you're sick of just picking through the most obvious titles in Netflix's algorithm, it can sometimes feel a little hopeless. Underrated gems don't necessarily get surfaced by the algorithm, and even if they do, you might not be familiar with them enough to click.

That's where we come in. We've pulled together this list of three underrated titles that are all available on Netflix. Check them out and give them a shot.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (June 6-8)
Indiana Jones and his father in The Last Crusade.

How good has this box office been the past few weeks? Lilo & Stitch continues to set records, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning remains a breathtaking spectacle, and Final Destination Bloodlines satisfies diehard horror fans. Even Karate Kid: Legends provides a solid entry for families. 

This weekend, get ready for some stunts, violence, and gore in Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. While the John Wick movies are not FAST services, the Indiana Jones franchise can be streamed for free. Below you’ll find a little bit of everything — a rom-com, a comedy, and an adventure. 

Read more