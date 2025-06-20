3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming services in the world, and having a subscription has become crucial to many people’s existence. Even if you have a subscription, that doesn’t necessarily mean you know what to check out first.

If you’re new to Netflix or are simply struggling with how to pick a movie to watch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three underrated titles available on the streaming service that are well worth your time.

Us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out understandably had significant hype, and Us turned out to be just as impressive an achievement. The film, which follows a Black family on vacation who find themselves battling for their lives against their duplicate versions, is in many ways even more unsettling than its predecessor.

Just as crucially, Us is more ambitious and messier in interesting ways. Anchored by an incredible central performance from Lupita Nyong’o in dual roles, Us is about how much of the world it’s necessary to ignore if you’re going to survive in it.

You can watch Us on Netflix.

The Half of It (2020)

Released in the midst of the pandemic, The Half of It didn’t get the love that it probably should have. The film tells the story of a bright, introverted high school girl hired by a boy to write love letters on his behalf. After she finds herself falling in love with the same woman she’s been hired to write letters to, she finds herself conflicted about what to do.

The Half of It has some of the superficial trappings of your typical teen dramedy, but it’s quieter and more thoughtful than most films of its ilk. And, thanks to three winning performances, it will leave you charmed and, perhaps, just a little wistful.

You can watch The Half of It on Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Director Wes Anderson is a bit divisive, but The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is one of his more accessible films. The 45-minute film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Sugar, an extraordinarily wealthy man who essentially learns how to practice magic so he can cheat at card games.

Anderson’s direction here is superb, and the movie itself feels a bit like a pop-up picture book filled with exciting images. Cumberbatch turns out to be a perfect fit for Anderson’s approach to actors, and Henry Sugar feels like a full meal, even though it’s a short film.

You can watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix.