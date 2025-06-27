3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 27-29)

Netflix is one of the definitive sources of entertainment for modern moviegoers. Even if you know you want to watch something on Netflix, actually choosing a title can be more complicated than it sounds. The algorithm can’t possibly surface everything on the surface, which can lead you to choose from a subset of what’s actually available.

We’ve pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all worth your time and consideration. Check them out below:

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Another Oscar favorite that has been forgotten in the years since, The Power of the Dog is a hugely intelligent thriller that almost demands to be seen twice. The film follows two brothers on a Montana ranch whose lives are upended when one of them decides to marry.

As the other begins to torment his brother’s new family, we begin to learn exactly why he’s so malicious. Benedict Cumberbatch is revelatory here, and director Jane Campion creates one of the great modern westerns of the past 30 years.

You can watch The Power of the Dog on Netflix.

The Intern (2015)

One of the gentlest and smartest 21st-century comedies, Nancy Meyers’s The Intern tells the story of a retiree who decides to become an intern for a fashion startup. Because of his age, experience, and gentle demeanor, he forms a growing friendship with the company’s boss and founder, who is trying to keep her comedy and her relationship alive at the same time.

The Intern is smart, subtle, and anchored by two excellent performances from Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. It’s exactly the kind of gentle movie we need more of.

You can watch The Intern on Netflix.

Dunkirk (2017)

Although there was plenty of love for Dunkirk when it first hit theaters, the movie has since been somewhat forgotten in comparison to Christopher Nolan‘s other great films of the past decade. If you never watched it in theaters or know you’re due for a rewatch, Dunkirk is likely to be more bracing than you remember.

The film tells the story of the British troops who were evacuated from Dunkirk after being surrounded by German forces and does so from three dueling perspectives. At turns terrifying, exhilarating, and moving, Dunkirk is a tribute to its characters and an honest attempt to remind us how terrifying their circumstances were.

You can watch Dunkirk on Netflix.