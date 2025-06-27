 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 27-29)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of The Dog
courtesy of Netlix / Netflix
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Netflix is one of the definitive sources of entertainment for modern moviegoers. Even if you know you want to watch something on Netflix, actually choosing a title can be more complicated than it sounds. The algorithm can’t possibly surface everything on the surface, which can lead you to choose from a subset of what’s actually available.

We’ve pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all worth your time and consideration. Check them out below:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Another Oscar favorite that has been forgotten in the years since, The Power of the Dog is a hugely intelligent thriller that almost demands to be seen twice. The film follows two brothers on a Montana ranch whose lives are upended when one of them decides to marry.

As the other begins to torment his brother’s new family, we begin to learn exactly why he’s so malicious. Benedict Cumberbatch is revelatory here, and director Jane Campion creates one of the great modern westerns of the past 30 years.

You can watch The Power of the Dog on Netflix.

The Intern (2015)

One of the gentlest and smartest 21st-century comedies, Nancy Meyers’s The Intern tells the story of a retiree who decides to become an intern for a fashion startup. Because of his age, experience, and gentle demeanor, he forms a growing friendship with the company’s boss and founder, who is trying to keep her comedy and her relationship alive at the same time.

The Intern is smart, subtle, and anchored by two excellent performances from Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. It’s exactly the kind of gentle movie we need more of.

You can watch The Intern on Netflix.

Dunkirk (2017)

Although there was plenty of love for Dunkirk when it first hit theaters, the movie has since been somewhat forgotten in comparison to Christopher Nolan‘s other great films of the past decade. If you never watched it in theaters or know you’re due for a rewatch, Dunkirk is likely to be more bracing than you remember.

The film tells the story of the British troops who were evacuated from Dunkirk after being surrounded by German forces and does so from three dueling perspectives. At turns terrifying, exhilarating, and moving, Dunkirk is a tribute to its characters and an honest attempt to remind us how terrifying their circumstances were.

You can watch Dunkirk on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)
Karl Urban in Dredd.

Fans of documentaries will notice several high-profile ones on the HBO homepage. One of the latest offerings is Surviving Ohio State, an in-depth look into the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal that went unnoticed for two decades. The other docuseries involves Karen Read's murder case, which is fresh in the news after the stunning verdict.

Documentaries are not the only projects on HBO Max. There is an abundance of underrated movies ready to stream with the click of a button. One of those movies is Cleaner, a new action thriller about a former soldier thrust into a hostage situation. Stream Cleaner and two more movies below.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025
Four men stand next to each other in front of a pool.

One of Netflix's biggest shows calls it quits at the end of the month. Squid Game wraps up its historic Netflix run with the third and final season. Can Gi-hun defeat the Front Man and shut down the games for good?

Other popular shows this month include Ginny & Georgia season 3 and Tires. Beyond the popular shows, Netflix has an entire world of underrated shows. Keep reading, and you’ll find three good recommendations below.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)
Timothee Chalamet stands near a desert wall in a still from the movie Dune: Part Two.

Netflix is filled with movies that are worth your time, but the trouble is that many of them are hard to find. If you're trying to discern which movies you should actually care about, we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of three great movies that you can watch this weekend. It's hot outside; take a break and enjoy one of these excellent titles:

Read more