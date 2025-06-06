 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 6-8)

Regina King and the cast of The Harder They Fall.
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
If you’re trying to find something to watch, but you’re sick of just picking through the most obvious titles in Netflix’s algorithm, it can sometimes feel a little hopeless. Underrated gems don’t necessarily get surfaced by the algorithm, and even if they do, you might not be familiar with them enough to click.

That’s where we come in. We’ve pulled together this list of three underrated titles that are all available on Netflix. Check them out and give them a shot.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

An important reminder that animation is not just for kids and that Disney is not the only company capable of producing it, Kubo and the Two Strings follows a young boy with a magical instrument who teams up with two other creatures to battle mystical creatures and solve the mystery of his own family.

Featuring stunning stop-motion animation and the kind of attention to detail that only Laika Studios is capable of, Kubo is a visual marvel. Just as crucially, the story at the movie’s center is one of a young boy trying to understand his origins and what that means for who he should become.

You can watch Kubo and the Two Strings on Netflix.

The Harder They Fall (2021)

A brilliant revisionist Western that imagines a version of the Old West populated by Black outlaws, The Harder They Fall follows an outlaw who discovers that his sworn enemy is being released from prison and decides to get his gang back together to seek revenge.

Featuring a cast that includes Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Idris Elba, and more incredible Black performers, The Harder They Fall isn’t just an excuse to see all of them bounce off of one another. It’s also one of the most stylish Westerns you’re likely to encounter and one of the century’s best.

You can watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix.

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Adapted from an August Wilson play of the same name, The Piano Lesson follows a family as they gather in Pittsburgh to debate their family history and a beautiful piano that is tied up in it. Featuring brilliant performances from John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, and Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson is set largely in a single room. However, you’re never bothered by that relatively tight setting.

Instead, director Malcolm Washington knows exactly how to expand the canvas of his story so that The Piano Lesson feels epic not because of its budget or its elaborate sets, but because of the roiling drama at its center.

You can watch The Piano Lesson on Netflix.

