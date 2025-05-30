3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Even as the streaming service continues to churn out original content for you to check out, Netflix is also home to some pretty fantastic movies. Some of those movies are native to the streamer, but others flit onto and off of the service almost at random.

If you’re looking for an underrated movie to check out this weekend on Netflix, though, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together these three titles well worth your time.

Pig (2021)

Nicolas Cage is an Oscar winner, but there was a period in his career when that was pretty easy to forget. Pig is a reminder of everything the actor is capable of and might be the best performance of his career. The film follows a former chef (Cage) living outside of Portland who ventures back into the city after the kidnapping of his truffle-hunting pig.

Along the way, we learn more about who he is and why he left his life behind and also come to appreciate the role that cooking played in his life. Pig masquerades as John Wick, but the movie is more sensitive, humane, and lovely than that and might just leave you in a puddle when it’s over.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Blockbusters don’t have to be depressing, and Dungeons & Dragons is a great reminder of how fun movies can be. Telling the story of a bard who escapes from prison to find his daughter, the movie is all about why so many people play this role-playing game to begin with.

Filled with several discreet adventures, many great jokes, and Chris Pine being hugely charming, Dungeons & Dragons was one of the most surprising movies of 2023 and remains one of the most rewatchable blockbusters of the last few years. It’s sweet, funny, and above all else, hugely entertaining.

May December (2023)

Loosely adapted from true events, May December tells the story of an actress who is tasked with playing a middle-aged woman who slept with a teenager and then eventually married him.

Although the movie is frequently high camp and features a trio of great performances, what’s most remarkable about May December is how devastating it can be. Ultimately, this is a story about a man in his 30s who slowly begins to realize that he’s been taken advantage of for decades. May December is one of Netflix’s great, unheralded releases.

