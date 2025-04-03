 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)

Neal Peter and Matt Bomer in White Collar.
USA

As has been well documented since the dawn of the streaming era, the interfaces behind some of your favorite streaming services aren’t actually all that good. Netflix, for example, has tons of good shows, but unless its algorithm decides to surface them, you might struggle to find them.

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’ve pulled together three great shows that you can watch this weekend, each of which might get a little buried by Netflix. Each of these shows strikes a different tone or mood, but all of them are excellent and well worth your time.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Seven Seconds (2018)

Anchored by the remarkable Regina King, Seven Seconds tells the story of a hit-and-run that kills a young Black man. The crime, which a white police officer committed, leads to incredible racial tension across Jersey City.

King plays an assistant prosecutor who wants to pursue hate crime charges, and the series tracks the case as it winds its way toward trial, all as the city threatens to erupt in hurt and anger. Seven Seconds happened before the George Floyd protests of 2020, but speaks incredibly well to the moment of racial animus that we are still living through seven years after its release.

You can watch Seven Seconds on Netflix.

White Collar (2009-2014)

Truly, the kind of TV show we don’t get enough of anymore, White Collar tells the story of a white-collar criminal who teams up with the FBI to catch other criminals. Using his canny instincts, he can understand the minds of the criminals he’s going after and figure out what their next move might be.

Anchored by Matt Bomer’s winning charisma and remarkably light on its feet, White Collar ran for six seasons on USA, and honestly, it’s the kind of show (like Suits) that feels like it could have just kept running forever.

You can watch White Collar on Netflix.

Alias Grace (2017)

Alias Grace | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, Alias Grace tells the story of an Irish immigrant working in Upper Canada who is sentenced to life in prison for killing her employer. The series tells Grace’s story in an attempt to unravel her exact reasons for committing the crime and to understand the life she led beforehand. Anchored by Sarah Gadon’s quiet, often surprising central performance and adapted by Women Talking’s Sarah Polley, the series is one of the most unheralded miniseries that Netflix has ever released.

You can watch Alias Grace on Netflix.

