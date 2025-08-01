 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you want underrated Netflix shows, then watch these three programs (August 1-3)

Return to Camp Firewood in this underrated Netflix show

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Netflix
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 2 hours ago

While Netflix and TV mean the same thing for some people, that doesn’t necessarily mean that finding something worth your time is all that easy. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix searching for just the right movie or show, then you know that the recommendations you get aren’t necessarily always perfect. 

In light of the limitations of the algorithm, we’ve pulled together a list of three underrated shows that are all available on Netflix and all well worth your time. Take a look: 

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Outlander (2014-) 

Although this show debuted to critical acclaim and has maintained a devoted fandom throughout its long run on the air, Outlander is no longer as beloved or popular as it once was. The series is romantic high fantasy and follows a woman living in the 1950s as she’s transported 200 years into the past.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

She finds herself torn between the husband she left behind and the new man she’s falling for in the past. Breathtakingly romantic, Outlander is definitely a show about love and all of its many complications and dramas, but it’s incredibly good at being that. 

You can watch Outlander on Netflix.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015) 

The 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer remains, in some ways, the ideal gonzo comedy of its era. Nothing in the movie makes much sense, and none of it really has to, in part because it features a cast filled with people who would go on to become major stars.

First Day of Camp attempts to recapture the magic of that original film and succeeds to a larger extent than you might expect. Not every single joke lands, but as a vehicle for laughs, you could do a lot worse than this revival series, which managed to get even Paul Rudd to show up for a moment. 

You can watch Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Netflix.

Chef’s Table: BBQ (2020) 

A show that’s guaranteed to make even the vegetarians amongst us hungry, Chef’s Table: BBQ is a food travelogue that hones in on barbecue in all of its various forms and travels all around the world to sample them.

While Netflix offers many excellent food documentaries, this season of Chef’s Table uniquely enhances your appreciation for a type of cuisine that has been integral to most people’s lives for years. Barbecue has plenty of long, beautiful traditions, and Chef’s Table: BBQ shines a spotlight on all of them. 

You can watch Chef’s Table: BBQ on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 27-29)
Four hormone monsters stand on the sidewalk in Big Mouth.

Choosing a new show can be a joyful experience, but only if you have a good sense of what you like to watch. If you're someone who struggles to pick new shows, then finding something worth watching on Netflix can be a deeply painful experience.

If you want to avoid that pain, we've got you covered. We've selected three underrated or forgotten shows on Netflix that are well worth checking out, and each of them comes from a pretty different genre.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (June 27-29)
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of The Dog

Netflix is one of the definitive sources of entertainment for modern moviegoers. Even if you know you want to watch something on Netflix, actually choosing a title can be more complicated than it sounds. The algorithm can't possibly surface everything on the surface, which can lead you to choose from a subset of what's actually available.

We've pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all worth your time and consideration. Check them out below:

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)
best new shows and movies to stream narcos season 3

Watching shows on Netflix has become the way that many people wind down after long and stressful days. The trouble is that Netflix offers so many options that you might unwind by scrolling through the pages instead of actually picking something.

If you'd like to avoid that problem, we're here to help. We've compiled a list of three underrated shows you can check out on the streaming service, with each offering something totally different.

Read more