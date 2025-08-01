If you want underrated Netflix shows, then watch these three programs (August 1-3)

While Netflix and TV mean the same thing for some people, that doesn’t necessarily mean that finding something worth your time is all that easy. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Netflix searching for just the right movie or show, then you know that the recommendations you get aren’t necessarily always perfect.

In light of the limitations of the algorithm, we’ve pulled together a list of three underrated shows that are all available on Netflix and all well worth your time. Take a look:

Outlander (2014-)

Although this show debuted to critical acclaim and has maintained a devoted fandom throughout its long run on the air, Outlander is no longer as beloved or popular as it once was. The series is romantic high fantasy and follows a woman living in the 1950s as she’s transported 200 years into the past.

She finds herself torn between the husband she left behind and the new man she’s falling for in the past. Breathtakingly romantic, Outlander is definitely a show about love and all of its many complications and dramas, but it’s incredibly good at being that.

You can watch Outlander on Netflix.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)

The 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer remains, in some ways, the ideal gonzo comedy of its era. Nothing in the movie makes much sense, and none of it really has to, in part because it features a cast filled with people who would go on to become major stars.

First Day of Camp attempts to recapture the magic of that original film and succeeds to a larger extent than you might expect. Not every single joke lands, but as a vehicle for laughs, you could do a lot worse than this revival series, which managed to get even Paul Rudd to show up for a moment.

You can watch Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Netflix.

Chef’s Table: BBQ (2020)

A show that’s guaranteed to make even the vegetarians amongst us hungry, Chef’s Table: BBQ is a food travelogue that hones in on barbecue in all of its various forms and travels all around the world to sample them.

While Netflix offers many excellent food documentaries, this season of Chef’s Table uniquely enhances your appreciation for a type of cuisine that has been integral to most people’s lives for years. Barbecue has plenty of long, beautiful traditions, and Chef’s Table: BBQ shines a spotlight on all of them.

You can watch Chef’s Table: BBQ on Netflix.