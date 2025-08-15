3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)

Based on the way it promotes its biggest shows, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Netflix is really only home to a handful of shows worth watching. If you dig beneath Stranger Thingsand Wednesday, though, you’re likely to find that Netflix is also home to plenty of shows that have simply never gotten that same level of attention.

Just because they were never that popular, though, doesn’t mean they aren’t worth checking out in their own right. We’ve pulled together three underrated shows that are well worth your time and are all available on Netflix right now.

Crashing (2016)

Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Bailey were major stars, the two of them co-starred on Crashing together. Crashing is like Friends, if they were more aware of the economic realities of life in a big city.

It follows six roommates who find themselves living together in part because of limited other options, each of whom ultimately comes to realize that they need to take more responsibility for their futures now that they are no longer in school. Crashing is anchored by the chemistry of the cast, which obviously included a couple of big-name talents.

You can watch Crashing on Netflix.

Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

During the height of the Snyderverse, Legends of Tomorrow was a reminder that there were many different ways to tell DC stories. Although this show starts out fairly self-serious, it quickly morphs into something much lighter on its feet.

Because they travel through space and time, this band of heroes and villains are often finding themselves in fairly ludicrous situations, and that’s part of the fun. Ultimately, though, Legends of Tomorrow works because the central characters feel like a family, and the show understands the chemistry they have.

You can watch Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix.

American Vandal (2017-2018)

One of the silliest shows in the history of Netflix, American Vandal is a brilliant dissection of true crime documentaries that still holds up almost a decade later. The show is a mockumentary set first in a high school and follows students who become obsessed with investigating who defaced a teacher’s car with a drawing of genitalia.

The hilarious American Vandal transforms into a surprisingly profound examination into the way certain students can be dismissed by everyone. Not only from their classmates, but also from their teachers, who are meant to support all students in their quest for success.

You can watch American Vandal on Netflix.