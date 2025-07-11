 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)

I don’t know how long it would take to watch every show on Netflix, but I know it’s way more time than most people have. The streaming service has made a business out of serving up a deluge of content, understanding that most users will find something to enjoy.

If you’re one of those people who never know exactly what show to watch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three underrated shows that are all available on the streaming service, each of which has a pretty different vibe.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on HBO Max, and the best shows on Disney+

The Sandman (2022-2025)

An adaptation of one of the most ambitious comics ever written, The Sandman is definitely a show for people who don’t mind slightly dreamy, strange plots. The series follows the Sandman, the mythical being responsible for dreams, who escapes from more than a century of imprisonment and must travel across multiple realms to repair the damage that his absence has caused.

The Sandman never received the widespread audience that it deserved, and it’s one of the weirdest big-budget swings in the history of Netflix, a notoriously conservative company.

You can watch The Sandman on Netflix.

Sex Education (2019-2023)

One of the best teen comedies of the past decade, Sex Education followed the son of a sex therapist as he attempts to help his schoolmates navigate their own sexual awakenings. Romantic, surprising, and remarkably frank about sex in all its different forms, Sex Education was a series that modeled what it’s like to be inclusive without being overbearing.

Over four seasons, the show explored different stories, but through it all, the central romance was the show’s beating heart and the reason fans kept coming back for more.

You can watch Sex Education on Netflix.

Black Doves (2024-)

American spy thrillers are solid, but no one does international espionage quite like the Brits. Black Doves stars Kiera Knightley and Ben Whishaw as a pair of British spies who work for a private company and find that their lives have been upended after a decade of undercover work.

Thanks to winning performances from Knightley and Whishaw, Black Doves is thrilling even when it isn’t giving you a shootout every 10 minutes (although there is plenty of action). What’s more interesting is whether Knightley’s character has fallen a little too deeply into the cover she’s been living.

You can watch Black Doves on Netflix.

