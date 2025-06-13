3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)

Netflix is a platform designed to help you watch television. There are so many options to choose from that actually deciding what you want to watch can sometimes feel a little overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve pulled together three great shows that are all available on the streamer for you to watch now. Take your pick from among them, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Sex and the City (1998-2004)

You might not think of Sex and the City as an underrated show, but its legacy is complicated, to say the least. This series, which followed four adult women living in New York City as they navigated their love lives and their careers, was revolutionary at the time, in part because it was so avowedly feminine and so willing to let its central characters be bad people.

Above all else, though, Sex and the City was anchored by its remarkable writing. It was a show that felt like it fully understood both its world and its characters, and while it wasn’t always laugh-out-loud hilarious, it could be incredibly funny when it wanted to be.

Heartstopper (2022-2024)

There’s nothing quite like a great teen love story, and Heartstopper is exactly that. The series follows two British boys as they navigate their budding friendship for one another and begin to explore whether it might be something more.

Colorful, rich, and frequently hilarious, Heartstopper is a show about young love that understands just how deeply young people feel things. There’s a reason the teen comedy has endured for as long as it has, and Heartstopper is the only reminder you need that a great teen love story is better than almost anything else.

Court of Gold (2025)

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, Court of Gold is one of the great sports documentaries of the past decade. The series follows four national basketball teams as they make their way through the Olympics, and whether you followed the actual Olympic tournament or not, part of the drama of this series is the access we get to each of these teams.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the tournament itself was incredibly dramatic and featured a United States national team that might have been the best in the history of the nation. Court of Gold is thrilling, surprising, and features interviews with some of the best basketball players in the world. It’s great.

