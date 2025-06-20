3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)

Watching shows on Netflix has become the way that many people wind down after long and stressful days. The trouble is that Netflix offers so many options that you might unwind by scrolling through the pages instead of actually picking something.

If you’d like to avoid that problem, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of three underrated shows you can check out on the streaming service, with each offering something totally different.

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

An animated horse cartoon doesn’t necessarily scream excellence, but BoJack Horseman was one of the most acclaimed shows on Netflix. The series tells the story of a former sitcom actor who, while still wealthy, is now a narcissistic alcoholic who alienates everyone who tries to get close to him.

The show explores BoJack’s bad behavior and his attempts to improve over the course of six seasons, and it’s one of the more inventive, fascinating shows they’ve ever produced. It’s been over for five years, but now is the perfect time to check it out if you missed it back in the day.

Good Girls (2018-2021)

A brilliant show about three women who take control of their own lives, Good Girls follows two sisters and their best friend as they decide to hold up a grocery store to get each of them out of some financial difficulty.

Because they’re new to this whole “doing crimes” thing, the holdup doesn’t go perfectly. The trio realizes that the only way they can escape is by working together. Good Girls is hilarious, occasionally thought-provoking, and a wonderful showcase for its three central performers.

Narcos (2015-2017)

Narcos was a phenomenon when it first aired, but that was almost a decade ago now. The series, which lasted just three seasons, tells the story of the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia in the late 1980s and follows real-life drug kingpins, including Pablo Escobar.

The show, which also followed law enforcement efforts to combat the drug trade, was often riveting drama and anchored by a slew of great actors. Narcos was the type of cop show that we rarely see, and its focus on a particular time period in history gave it the kind of heft few shows can fake.

