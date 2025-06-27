 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 27-29)

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Big Mouth on Netflix
Netflix
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Choosing a new show can be a joyful experience, but only if you have a good sense of what you like to watch. If you’re someone who struggles to pick new shows, then finding something worth watching on Netflix can be a deeply painful experience.

If you want to avoid that pain, we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected three underrated or forgotten shows on Netflix that are well worth checking out, and each of them comes from a pretty different genre.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The Last Dance (2020)

One of the greatest sports docuseries of all time, The Last Dance chronicles both Michael Jordan’s last year with the Chicago Bulls and his career up until that point in great detail. The documentary is designed to cement Jordan’s status as the greatest player in the history of the game.

Although it’s a documentary all about how insanely competitive Jordan was throughout his career, it’s also remarkably insightful about the various grudges he held, the loss of his father, and how the Chicago Bulls became one of the defining dynasties in the history of the NBA.

You can watch The Last Dance on Netflix.

Big Mouth (2017-2025)

A delightfully profane animated series about what it means to grow up, and more specifically about what it’s like to go through puberty, Big Mouth is surprisingly intuitive. The show, which is anchored by voice performances from Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, follows a group of middle school students as their bodies begin to change, and they find themselves dealing with everything from uncontrollable urges to severe depression.

Big Mouth was a show that could be about almost anything. Its willingness to get weird made it both hilarious and ultimately fairly smart about the ways puberty messes all of us up.

You can watch Big Mouth on Netflix.

Inventing Anna (2022)

One of many miniseries that is based on a true story, Inventing Anna is fascinating in part because its central figure is so endlessly compelling. Anna Delvey, the Instagram heiress who charmed New York’s elite and then stole all of their money, was a huge personality.

Thankfully, Inventing Anna employed the considerable talents of Julia Garner to take on that central role. The result is a fascinating look at a woman who always seemed willing to change who she was or what she stood for to scam her way into or out of any situation. It’s a little trashy, yes, but also undeniably fascinating.

You can watch Inventing Anna on Netflix.

