3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (May 2-4)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Zero Day (2025) The Perfect Couple (2024) Detroiters (2017-2018)



Over the course of more than a decade, Netflix has made flooding its service with TV shows part of the goal. That can be great — who doesn’t love a wealth of choices? But it also means that narrowing in on any particular show can be incredibly challenging.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of great shows you should watch this weekend. Without further ado, here they are:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Zero Day (2025)

Robert De Niro’s very first TV series didn’t get the love it deserved, but Zero Day is well worth your time if you missed it. De Niro plays a former U.S. president called back into service following a devastating cyberattack to determine exactly what happened.

In addition to De Niro, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, and Lizzy Caplan. Although it’s careful to avoid too many direct parallels to modern politics, Zero Day is tense, thrilling, and carefully thought out in a way few shows are.

You can watch Zero Day on Netflix.

The Perfect Couple (2024)

If you’re looking for an exciting murder mystery set in a beautiful locale, you could do far worse than The Perfect Couple. Although this show isn’t quite as smart as The White Lotus, it nonetheless features a great ensemble led by Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber as they deal with the aftermath of a body washing up on the shore of their extravagant beach house.

Although the show does put plenty of focus on its central mystery, it’s also a solid examination of the way privilege warps everything, including who actually gets held responsible for committing heinous acts of violence.

You can watch The Perfect Couple on Netflix.

Detroiters (2017-2018)

If you love Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, you should watch the series he made just before it that has received much less attention. Although Detroiters isn’t explicitly a sketch comedy, it has the same chaotic energy, and the jokes hit just as hard as they did when it was first released.

In the series, Robinson and Sam Richardson play a pair of fledgling ad executives living in Detroit who have to rely on their hustle in order to break into a business dominated by more major firms. The perfect combination of endearing and hilarious, Detroiters became a cult fascination almost immediately but still deserves a bigger audience.

You can watch Detroiters on Netflix.