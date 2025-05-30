3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)

If you’ve ever wasted hours scrolling through Netflix looking for the perfect show to watch, you should know that you’re not alone. It can be difficult to find exactly the right thing. Some shows are too long and don’t have the right tone or vibe. Then, you wind up hoping to find something better.

We’ve taken all the guesswork out of picking something to watch, though. With this list, we’ve picked three underrated shows with different tones and lengths, each of which is available on Netflix right now. You should check them out.

Gangs of London (2020-)

Everyone loves a gangster show, and Gangs of London is one of the best. The series follows a group of international crime families who converge on London in the aftermath of the assassination of a hugely powerful figure in the city’s underworld.

Although it’s a sprawling story over three seasons, Gangs of London has also featured the kind of tension and action that few series can generate. That’s likely thanks, at least in part, to the influence of Gareth Evans. However, it’s also a function of the fast-paced writing of the series, which has continued to build momentum each season.

You can watch Gangs of London on Netflix.

The Pacific (2010)

This less widely heralded younger brother of Band of Brothers is no less an accomplishment than the original series. The show is set in the Pacific Theater during World War II. It follows the lives of three soldiers as they battle their way across the Pacific during the entire war.

With the backing of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, no expense was spared in the recreation of some of the most important battles of the war, but what’s remarkable about The Pacific is how much time the show takes to remind us how young the men fighting this war were and how much it changed the course of their lives.

You can watch The Pacific on Netflix.

Supernatural (2005-2020)

One of the longest-running shows in the history of sci-fi television, Supernatural went through many phases of life over the course of its 15 years on the air.

At its core, the show was always about two brothers hunting monsters and fighting for each other no matter what life threw at them. Part of the show’s brilliance comes from the way that circumstances around these two might change, but their personalities remain the same. No show can run for 15 years without being a great watch, and that’s exactly what Supernatural is.

You can watch Supernatural on Netflix.