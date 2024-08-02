Amazon Prime Video has tons of high-profile shows like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Invincible. But the streaming service has lesser-known, not as popular originals, too. Amazon also affords access to other shows that don’t get as much attention. If you’re looking for something to watch this month before summer comes to a close, there’s plenty from which to choose.

These shows are relatively underrated in their respective genres, but you might find that you love them. Each one is a reimagining of a previous series or movie (or movies) with a fresh perspective to keep you entertained.

Lethal Weapon (2016-2019)

Lethal Weapon had big shoes to fill, with new actors reprising the roles originally played by Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the popular buddy cop action comedy movies of the same name. Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans were up to the task, however, breathing new life into Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, respectively. Murtaugh is an older detective with a wife and three kids while Riggs is a young detective reeling from the murder of his wife and unborn child. Because of his no-care attitude, Riggs often puts he and his partner in danger. But the pair eventually form an unlikely friendship.

Due to behind-the-scenes controversy, Crawford was replaced by Seann William Scott in the third season, then Wayans left the show, which spelled its end. Thus, there are only three seasons of Lethal Weapon with some major cast changes, which is unfortunate given that the originals had great chemistry. Scott was a great addition, however, bringing his unique comedic style to the role. Had the drama behind the scenes not occurred, Lethal Weapon could have seen several more seasons. The show will begin streaming starting August 24.

A League of Their Own (2022)

“There’s no crying in baseball!” You’d be hard-pressed to show up at a baseball game, especially a women’s one, and not hear someone utter this line. It originated from the 1992 movie A League of Their Own, and in 2022, Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) decided to bring the same story to the small screen. Featuring new characters, it’s set in 1943 and follows a group of women after World War II who are forming their own professional baseball team.

A victim of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, A League of Their Own was renewed for a second season. But Amazon Prime Video ended up reversing the decision due to delays the strike caused in production. It’s a shame because A League of Their Own received decent reviews. Our reviewer calls the Amazon original series, available now via Freevee with ads, a “worthwhile reimagining” of the Penny Marshall classic. It highlights subject matter that has risen to the top of today’s conversation, including race and sexuality, in a way that the movie didn’t.

Judy Justice (2021-)

Judy Justice is the perfect background show for those who miss Judge Judy. While the famously stone-faced, sharp-tongued family court judge Judith Sheindlin ended her long-running courtroom series back in 2021, she quickly found her way back to the small screen with Judy Justice. As a spinoff and continuation series, she continues to adjudicate real-life small claims cases, with her rulings apparently binding.

As the first standard courtroom series with new episodes on a streaming service, Sheindlin proved that she’s still a fan favorite with the series receiving a Daytime Emmy Award for its first season. There are hundreds of episodes to watch, so you can pick and choose based on cases and listen in while making dinner or relaxing on a day off.

