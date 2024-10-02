3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October

There’s something soothing about relaxing on the couch and flipping through the seemingly never-ending TV show titles available to stream. It’s a bit like the “old days” when you would scroll through linear network channel listings trying to find something to watch among the thousands only to declare after an hour that there’s “nothing on.” That can get frustrating fairly quickly, not to mention waste your precious, limited time. If you feel like you’ve watched it all and you’re looking for something exciting and new, we have you covered.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October are an interesting mix. There’s a British series that tackles one of the most controversial royal family stories, starring Michael Sheen as one of the most controversial royal family figures. There’s a hidden-gem true-crime show to add to the list if you’re into that genre. Finally, there’s a hilariously fun and light-hearted sitcom that critics don’t love but fans around the world can’t resist.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

A Very Royal Scandal (2024)

The third installment in this Amazon Original, which kicked off with 2018’s A Very English Scandal and then 2021’s A Very British Scandal, A Very Royal Scandal is a historical drama that centers around the Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Michael Sheen plays Prince Andrew, depicting events that led up to his much publicized 2019 BBC interview for Newsnight when journalist Emily Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, pressed him on everything from his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. His responses in the interview were not viewed favorably, to put it lightly. The public outcry was so massive, in fact, that this crucial interview played a role in Prince Andrew announcing that he would be withdrawing from his public roles.

Just released in mid-September 2024, A Very Royal Scandal is a worthy follow-up for those who appreciated the first two series, and for anyone who is fascinated with the royal family. With Prince Andrew’s situation being far more in the public eye around the world than the Thorpe affair that was covered in A Very English Scandal and the Argyll divorce at the center of A Very British Scandal, A Very Royal Scandal may be the one everyone has eyes on to watch and pick apart.

Stream A Very Royal Scandal on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally Caught (2022-)

If you’re always looking for the next true-crime obsession, check out Finally Caught, a suspenseful docuseries that, as the name implies, chronicles different cold cases that eventually led to the capture of a killer or perpetrator. With years, even decades, having gone by with no resolutions, or the wrong ones, many of these guilty individuals were sure they got away with it. But when the long arm of the law came knocking, they were in for a devastating surprise.

The series begins with a 40-year-old cold case that uncovers the killer of a young nurse through DNA evidence. Some cases involve innocent people being freed, and not everything relies on the power of DNA, leading to some intriguing and unbelievable stories. Pick and choose among the 26 episodes available to stream. Each one tells a compartmentalized story that is sure to keep you up at night, but also satisfied and relieved that justice was finally served.

Stream Finally Caught on Amazon Prime Video.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys (2011-)

Move over, Mrs. Doubtfire. Mrs. Brown’s Boys is a sitcom that centers around a character named Agnes Brown, created and played by Irish comedian Brendan O’Carroll. It’s a lighthearted comedy that follows her antics with family members and friends. She often breaks the fourth wall and the show doesn’t bother editing out moments that would otherwise be considered bloopers and blunders. You may even see the equipment and crew in the background at times, all part of the show’s fun.

Despite receiving poor critic reviews through its run, Mrs. Brown’s Boys was widely successful in the U.K. where it launched as well as in Ireland where it’s set, and became a hit in other countries, too, including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The show doesn’t take itself seriously at all, breathing new life into a character O’Carroll created back in the ’90s that appeared in stage plays, radio plays, books, and movies. Since the main series ended in 2013, there have been numerous specials and a fourth season revival in 2023 because fans just can’t get enough of Mrs. Brown and all her cheeky silliness.

Stream Mrs. Brown’s Boys on Amazon Prime Video.