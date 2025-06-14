3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025

One of Netflix’s biggest shows calls it quits at the end of the month. Squid Game wraps up its historic Netflix run with the third and final season. Can Gi-hun defeat the Front Man and shut down the games for good?

Other popular shows this month include Ginny & Georgia season 3 and Tires. Beyond the popular shows, Netflix has an entire world of underrated shows. Keep reading, and you’ll find three good recommendations below.

Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

Animal Kingdom is a gritty crime thriller that ran for six seasons on TNT. With all due respect to TNT, the ratings were never anything impressive. Now that Animal Kingdom is on Netflix, it will gain more eyeballs, so expect the show to find itself in the top 10.

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film of the same name, Animal Kingdom revolves around Joshua “J” Cody (Last Breath’s Finn Cole), a 17-year-old teenager forced to relocate to Southern California to live with his estranged relatives. Led by Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin), J’s relatives carry out heists and other illegal activities. To remain in the house, J must pull his weight, meaning he’ll have to partake in the family business.

Watch Animal Kingdom on Netflix.

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (2023)

For those who have seen American Gladiators, this eye-opening documentary will raise a few eyebrows about what went wrong. For those new to the topic, American Gladiators was a competition show from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s that pitted average contestants against “gladiators,” costumed athletes with elite speed, strength, and agility.

The stylish show was extremely entertaining thanks to games like Tug of War, Powerball, and the Eliminator. The real drama existed behind the scenes, as the steroid-fueled gladiators went to war with the network. It’s a fun rise-and-fall documentary about an enjoyable show.

Watch Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators on Netflix.

The Flash (2014-2023)

Forget Ezra Miller’s movie. The best version of The Flash aired on CW. Grant Gustin starred as Barry Allen, a forensic investigator who gains superhuman speed after a lab explosion. As The Flash, Barry becomes the de facto superhero of Central City.

By utilizing the “villain of the week” format early on, The Flash established a lightheartedness and delightfulness that was nonexistent in the 2023 movie, making for an entertaining viewing experience. Unfortunately, the CW dropped all of their superhero shows, so no more new episodes will be coming.

Watch The Flash on Netflix.