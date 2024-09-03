Once one of Hollywood’s most popular and acclaimed genres, the Western is now a shadow of its glorious former self. During the mid-1940s, all the way to the late 1960s, the genre peaked, and many of the greatest Western movies came out, defining the myth of the Old West and cementing the cowboy as the defining figure of American identity. New Hollywood turned its attention elsewhere, and the genre slowly declined in popularity. However, the gritty nature of post-New Hollywood movies gave birth to the neo-Western genre, which endures to this day.

In 2007, James Mangold boldly took one of the best Westerns of the 1950s, Delmer Daves’ 3:10 to Yuma, and remade it under a neo-Western approach. Starring Oscar winners Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, the film follows a small posse tasked with transporting the dangerous criminal Ben Wade to the town of Contention, where he is to board the 3:10 train to Yuma prison. Although acclaimed at the time of release, Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma has never received the attention or praise it rightfully deserves. Fortunately, this modern Western gem is now on Netflix, meaning it’s the perfect chance for you to check it out. If you haven’t, you absolutely should because it is probably the best Western to have come out this century; here’s why.

It has brilliant performances from Christian Bale and Russell Crowe

When you have two actors of the caliber of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe sharing the screen, you can bet you’re in for a ride. The two share equal screen time and weight in the story, with Bale as the righteous family man and Crowe as the morally complex anti-hero. Because 3:10 to Yuma is a neo-Western, neither is entirely “good” or “bad;” instead, they are both men living the circumstances they forged for themselves and trying their best to stay alive in an arid and ruthless world.

Bale is at his most engaging and compelling here. His trademark intensity is toned down for the role of Dan Evans, a rancher in financial hardship trying to set an example for his two sons, the sickly Mark (Ben Petry) and the older and more rebellious William (Logan Lerman). Bale opts for vulnerability, his face clearly conveying just how hard Dan finds it to do the things others might take for granted, including walking.

For his part, Crowe is charm embodied, playing the criminal Ben Wade with flair and confidence. He is magnetic on screen, to the point where it’s quite easy to understand why he inspires so much loyalty from his men. The chemistry between these two is captivating; there aren’t many complicated monologues here, with Mangold choosing to build their complicated dynamic through casual exchanges and furtive looks. They react to each other’s actions, and we experience that with them.

The rest of the cast is equally brilliant. Logan Lerman gives one of his best performances as the angry and frustrated William, bringing out the best of Bale during their emotional exchanges. Ben Foster is also a scene-stealer as Wade’s fiercely loyal right-hand man, Charlie Prince. Utterly amoral and ruthless, Charlie is the film’s true antagonist, and Foster delivers an electrifying turn, playing the character as a rabid dog with others but a wide-eyed puppy with Wade. Other standouts include Alan Tudyk as the gentle but brave Doc Potter and Gretchen Mol as Dan’s dissatisfied wife, Alice.

Marco Beltrami’s haunting yet riveting score

Music is crucial to any picture, but perhaps more so for a Western. Going back to Ennio Morricone’s genre-defining work in Sergio Leone’s movies, music has always played a major role in Westerns. In many ways, it’s just as important to bring the Old West to life as the visuals themselves; in Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma, it’s even more. The film is more character than plot-driven; yes, the story dictates the main players must get to Contention, but the how is not defined. Thus, Mangold allows his characters to forge a unique path, using dialogue and music to build the atmosphere and create a mood.

3:10 to Yuma‘s score was composed by the talented Marco Beltrami. Understated yet profoundly evocative, Beltrami’s compositions for the film are enveloping, tense when they need to be and richly textured. More so than dialogue, it’s the music that sets the stage for the action in 3:10 to Yuma. Mangold’s Old West is desolate and treacherous, and Beltrami’s score is a haunting reflection of the barrenness. The composer received a richly deserved Oscar nomination for his work in 3:10 to Yuma, yet another testament to the power of this moving piece.

3 : 10 To Yuma Soundtrack -Marco Beltrami

Sound is crucial in this movie. Even when not accompanied by Beltrami’s score, each scene in 3:10 to Yuma depends on the immersive sound design. A cracking fireplace, galloping horses in the distance, the air traversing a town that is as dry as the desert itself; through sound alone, Mangold breathes life into the Old West, and it talks back to us.

The exhilarating third act

No Western would be complete without a thrilling ending, and 3:10 to Yuma has one of the best in recent memory. Like many of the best Westerns of all time, it concludes with a shoot-out, but the key to its brilliance relies on Mangold’s approach to the action. His camera gets just as down and dirty as Bale and Crowe, following them through a tense chase as they race from the hotel where they’ve been taking refuge to the station where the titular train will arrive.

Action requires a certain hectic messiness to be truly effective; too much will make it feel chaotic and hard to follow, while too little will render the scene inert and uninspired. Mangold knows when to come into the action, lowering his camera to the ground to join Dan and Ben when they take a breather, tracking their long run to the station through stores and rooftops, and even including some POV shoots as they try to make sense of who is who among their attackers.

3:10 To Yuma (2007) Official Trailer #1 - Russell Crowe, Christian Bale Movie

3:10 to Yuma has one of the best endings to any Western movie, modern or otherwise. It’s exhilarating yet emotionally resonant, aggressive but never mindless. It’s impactful, profoundly sad, and even thought-provoking, making the audience question what the true message is and whether those involved in the story actually got it. Few movies can craft such a powerful ending that succeeds on an emotional level while still delivering spectacle. After 100 minutes of buildup, the last stretch of 3:10 to Yuma is nothing short of explosive, ending as only a few Westerns have.

3:10 to Yuma is now available to stream on Netflix.