 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

10 best movies to watch on the 4th of July

By
Lincoln rides a horse in Lincoln.
20th Century Studios

July Fourth is a time not just to celebrate the height of summer but to consider and appreciate what it is that makes our country distinctive, what comprises our natural character.

In no particular order and without excluding other great Independence Day films, here are 10 relevant films to watch this July Fourth that you can use to address this question, and to drown out the sound of the fireworks terrifying your dog.

Recommended Videos

Nashville (1975)

Karen Black in Nashville.
Paramount

Set in the year leading up to America’s bicentennial, Robert Altman’s ensemble film is one of the great magic tricks in cinema history. The story of a doomed brush between the country music industry and an independent presidential campaign, its veritable army of characters drift in and out of the narrative like motes of dust in a beam of light.

It’s a pointillist story, myth-making by accumulation of details, and in its focus on grassroots music and grassroots politics, it’s as American a tale as they come. The finale is one for the ages, as everything beautiful and horrible about America is revealed in all of its ugly glory.

Nashville can be rented on Fandango.

1776 (1972)

William Daniels and Howard Da Silva in 1776.
Columbia

The film adaptation of 1969’s Tony winner for Best Musical, Peter H. Hunt’s magisterial musical dramedy about the signing of the Declaration of Independence features not only a sparkling operetta-inspired score by Elvis Presley collaborator Sherman Edwards but also one of the most articulate screenplays ever written, compiled from meticulously researched real-life letters and documents from the period by Peter Stone (who also wrote the masterpiece The Taking of Pelham 123).

The movie has a vital lesson to impart about our founders’ fallibility and humanity. As Howard Da Silva’s Ben Franklin observes: “Who will posterity think we are — demigods? We’re men — no more, no less — trying to get a nation started against greater odds than a more generous God would have allowed.” More importantly, it’s an exceptional musical, with catchy tunes like Cool, Cool, Considerate Men and Sit Down, John.

Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman in Moonrise Kingdom.
Focus Features

When Wes Anderson dedicates himself to the iconography of a culture, nobody synthesizes better. So it stands to reason that his most studied crack at Americana, the 1960s summer camp romance Moonrise Kingdom, is an indelible visual portfolio of uniformed America — the Boy Scouts, the police, the clergy, and petty bureaucrats all feature in this story of two 12-year-olds who run away together on an island off New England.

Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

You Can’t Take It with You (1938)

Lionel Barrymore in You Can't Take It With You.
Columbia

In Frank Capra’s film of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Kaufman and Hart play, the highly unconventional Sycamore family of New York is, among other things, in the firework-manufacturing business. But that’s only one of the uniquely American pursuits in which the Sycamores indulge — candy-making, amateur ballet, and, vitally, income tax evasion.

A worldwide phenomenon on both stage and screen, You Can’t Take It with You is a charming tale in the classic eccentrics-versus-status-quo mold, starring James Stewart, Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore, Ann Miller, and the cream of Columbia Pictures’ stable. It’s a film of its time that has nonetheless aged excellently.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Lincoln (2012)

Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln.
DreamWorks Pictures

When Steven Spielberg took on a stretch of world history as vital as the passage of the 13th Amendment, banning slavery, in 1863, with a team like screenwriter Tony Kushner and star Daniel Day-Lewis, the feeling upon its release in 2012 was that seeing the film was not just a must but a civic obligation. But the movie is far from an after-school special.

Day-Lewis’ Lincoln, an enigmatic philosopher-king, and Tommy Lee Jones’ Congressman Thaddeus Stevens, the Radical Republican whose tireless advocacy helped to secure the Amendment’s passage, are larger than life but also fundamentally human, and they speak Kushner’s gorgeous words with the weight of men burdened by their cruel and unenlightened times.

Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

James Stewart and Jean Arthur in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.
Columbia

Ask a politician of any ideological stripe what movie it was that most inspired them to get into politics, and they’ll likely tell you it was Frank Capra’s 1939 tale of a small-town newspaper publisher (James Stewart) appointed to a vacant Senate seat, who goes to battle with the corrupt Washington establishment to allocate federal funds for a boys camp.

Directed by arch-conservative Capra and written by leftist and future member of the Hollywood blacklist Sidney Buchman, the movie rouses because — and in this case it’s not a backhanded compliment — it can truly be all things to all people.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Music Man (1962)

Shirley Jones and Robert Preston in The Music Man.
Warner Bros

There are many great American composers, but the most American would have to be John Philip Sousa, known as the March King for his patriotic compositions for marching bands like The Stars and Stripes Forever.  Taking Sousa’s influence as a starting point, Meredith Willson’s 1957 stage musical The Music Man interrogates the mythos of march music as a synthesis of the American experience, with a little classic American con artistry sprinkled in.

Reprising his Tony-winning role from the stage show, Robert Preston stars as a grifter traveling salesman who sells band instruments in a small town in Iowa without ever intending to deliver them. Fireworks, village greens, and barbershop quartets — Morton DaCosta’s film is Midwestern nostalgia supercharged to the point of euphoria.

The Music Man is streaming on Tubi.

American Graffiti (1973)

American Graffiti (1973) - Must Be Your Mama's Car Scene | Movieclips

George Lucas’ second feature, based on his coming-of-age in Modesto, California, in the early ’60s, features what is for my money the most gorgeous opening shot in cinema — a summertime tableau of a neon-soaked greasy spoon, Mel’s Drive-In, at sunset, in which the gilt-edged fluorescent light appears to bleed into the celluloid.

It’s the fleet but mellow story of the last summer before the class of 1962 departs for college, and its youthful cast is stacked — Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, and Suzanne Somers, just to name a few. It’s the perfect movie to watch on July Fourth or any day of the summer.

American Graffiti is streaming on Netflix.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do The Right Thing.
Universal

If the Fourth of July is hot where you are, turn on Spike Lee’s undisputed masterpiece, set on a roasting summer day on a block in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and crank the A/C. The schadenfreude will be only one of the many pleasures in store in this gonzo examination of racial tensions in 1980s New York, which Lee wrote, directed, starred in, and produced.

The movie asks uncomfortable questions and refuses to provide easy answers, providing a necessary diagram of real, gritty American life to undergird our grand national claims to equality.

Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Tom Hanks (center right) and the ensemble of Saving Private Ryan.
DreamWorks

In the muggy, rain-soaked European summer of 1944, American soldiers swept across the continent in their ultimately successful mission to rid the world of German fascism. Steven Spielberg’s 1998 drama covering the exploits of one small group of those soldiers, Saving Private Ryan is arguably the most immediate and jarring ground-level war movie ever made.

The opening sequence alone, set during the Omaha Beach landings and shot over the course of four weeks with 1,500 extras, brings home the extraordinary sacrifices necessary to preserve the freedoms we celebrate on Independence Day, and reminds us that the cost of appeasing totalitarians is too high to think of ever paying again.

Saving Private Ryan is streaming on Paramount+.

Editors’ Recommendations

James Feinberg
James Feinberg
Writer
James Feinberg is a writer and journalist who has written for the Broadway Journal and NBC's The Blacklist.
5 great Netflix shows to watch on the 4th of July
Two soldiers in the midst of war in Band of Brothers.

Thanks to its position as the first widely used streaming service, Netflix is often the first place that people go when they’re looking for something to watch. This Fourth of July, some of those viewers are likely going to be looking for something that represents America.
As anyone who has ever lived in America knows, though, this country is not just one thing. Because of that, we’ve pulled together a lineup of shows that are perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July, even if they don’t have a ton in common with one another. These are the best shows to watch on Netflix to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

All American (2018-)
ALL AMERICAN Official Trailer (HD) The CW Drama Series

Read more
5 best Netflix movies to watch on the 4th of July
A man and a woman talk in Spider-Man.

How do you celebrate the Fourth of July, America's official birthday and unofficial day to gorge on hot dogs and other cooked meat? Do you watch fireworks light up the sky? Host a BBQ for your friends and family? Travel to another destination and live to regret it?

Here at Digital Trends, we celebrate July Fourth by doing what we do best: watch movies. And what better way to celebrate Independence Day than to access your Netflix subscription and watch some good flicks? The five movies chosen below aren't explicitly patriotic or about America per se, but they all are a great way to pass the time while you eat food that's bad for you or dodge unwanted relatives.

Read more
5 best Netflix war movies to watch on the 4th of July
Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge."

Many people go all out to celebrate their independence on the Fourth of July with their family and friends. But they should also take the time to acknowledge the people who died fighting for their freedom from tyranny and oppression. Netflix can help with that.

The streaming giant now features many films about many different wars. But they can all give viewers an idea of the hardships that real soldiers faced and maybe make them cherish the peace in their lives even more. And so, with the Fourth of July upon us, here are the five best war movies people should stream on Netflix this Independence Day.

Read more