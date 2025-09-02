5 best movies shot on iPhones

For years, film studios have shot their movies using high-tech cameras that cost tens of thousands of dollars. These days, people can capture footage of the same quality as a Hollywood film with their smartphone. While many filmmakers still stick with more traditional cameras, some have experimented with iPhone cameras to shoot some extraordinary and innovative movies.

Motion pictures filmed on iPhones have ranged from independent projects like Tangerine to big-budget blockbusters like 28 Years Later. Whatever the scale and scope of the film, these movies have proven that incredible works of cinema can now be filmed by anyone with an iPhone and a vision.

28 Years Later (2025)

Set decades after the Rage virus outbreak, 28 Years Later follows a young boy’s (Alfie Williams) coming-of-age as he leaves his isolated community and traverses the zombie-infested wilderness to try and cure his mother’s (Jodie Comer) illness. Director Danny Boyle’s epic zombie threequel took the shaky, documentary-style filming of 28 Days Later and modernized it by filming on the iPhone.

Recommended Videos

Specifically, 28 Years Later‘s production used the iPhone 15 Pro Max with several attachments and adapters to capture vast and breathtaking visuals in the vein of an epic high fantasy adventure. The cinematography was made even more spectacular by its presentation of zombies being shot dead from multiple angles using several iPhones, in the vein of The Matrix.

28 Years Later is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Tangerine (2015)

Long before he directed the Oscar-winning Anora, filmmaker Sean Baker shot this humble drama film using three iPhone 5S cameras. The story follows a transgender sex worker (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) on Christmas Eve as she searches the streets of Hollywood for her pimp boyfriend (James Ransone) after learning he is cheating on her with another woman.

Tangerine is an early example of Baker’s enthralling style, complete with dark humor, frenetic energy, and emotional storytelling. The use of the iPhone helped the filmmakers work with their low budget. With the use of an anamorphic adapter and the Filmic Pro app, the camera also gives the movie a vibrant, cinematic look that goes above and beyond to create such beauty and realism.

Tangerine is available to stream on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Unsane (2018)

Directed by Ocean’s Eleven filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, this psychological thriller follows a woman (Claire Foy) who is tricked into having herself confined to a psychiatric hospital as she struggles to escape her stalker (Joshua Leonard).

With such a low budget, the filmmakers shot everything for Unsane on the iPhone 7 Plus using Filmic Pro. Nevertheless, Soderbergh showcases his talent as an experimental artist, using his smartphone camera to craft a suspenseful, disturbing, and hallucinogenic thriller with an immersive point of view.

Unsane is available to stream on Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Night Fishing (2011)

This half-hour film follows a man (Oh Kwang-rok) who goes on a fishing trip in the forest and finds himself ensnared with a young woman’s (Lee Jung-hyun) corpse. The Sympathizer and Oldboy director Park Chan-wook shot this haunting short film on the iPhone 4.

Featuring a surprising narrative with surreal and nightmarish imagery, Night Fishing presents a beautiful and terrifying tale of love, loss, and unresolved guilt.

Night Fishing is available to stream on Pluto TV.

Snow Steam Iron (2017)

Director Zack Snyder has proven that he is a master with a movie camera, and this four-minute film showcases his skill and versatility. It tells the story of an Asian woman groomed to be a sex worker who revolts against her male oppressors.

Shot on the iPhone 7 Plus, Snow Steam Iron is an eerie and unsettling crime film that blends elements of noir, action, and horror cinema into one short but sweet package. With zero dialogue and plenty of jaw-dropping visuals, Snyder tells a gripping and gory tale of revenge and rebellion.

Snow Steam Iron is available to stream on YouTube.