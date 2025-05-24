 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

5 best Netflix war movies to watch on Memorial Day

By
The ensemble of Black Hawk Down.
Columbia Pictures

War is hell, but for the movies, it’s something more complicated. Some directors see war as a stylistic challenge, while others view it as an opportunity to drive home the trauma of the men and women on the ground. Netflix has a selection of war films spanning costume drama, science fiction, and recent history, all valuable in reflecting on the human drama of combat.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Recommended Videos

The King (2019)

Timothee Chalamet in The King.
Pl

A David Michôd-directed adaptation of several of Shakespeare’s history plays, The King was arguably the first big-budget film anchored solely by Timothée Chalamet, whose two Oscar nominations followed shortly thereafter. Chalamet, in his gruff-young-striver mode, plays the young King Henry V during his invasion of France as part of the Hundred Years’ War. The sword-clanging action is pleasurable, solid, and steely in places and realistically anti-climactic in others.

Related

Joel Edgerton, also a co-screenwriter, is Henry’s fictional drinking buddy Falstaff; most entertaining, though, is Robert Pattinson as Louis, the Dauphin of France, with an outrageous accent and a Lord Fauntleroy simper that make him a perfect foil to Chalamet.

Stream The King on Netflix.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Josh Hartnett in Black Hawk Down.
Co

If you prefer your war films jaw-rattling and glamor-less, Ridley Scott’s brutal verité will be right up your alley. In October 1993, the United States led a UN peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu to capture the leader of a Somali terrorist group. A Black Hawk helicopter carrying a contingent of American Special Forces was shot down over the insurgency-torn city.

The men aboard were forced to fight their way out, and Hollywood came calling about eight years later. Black Hawk Down is suffused with eardrum-shattering gunfire and almost relentlessly unwilling to depict soldiery as anything but horrifying. A mile-long cast list led by Josh Hartnett heaves with sweat and anxiety.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Netflix.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Charlie Wilson's War.
Re

Aaron Sorkin’s script for this Mike Nichols film, about the United States’ arming of the mujahideen during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, is Sorkinesque to its bones, down to the obligatory Gilbert and Sullivan reference. (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s sclerotic CIA agent, roaring out his qualifications, finishes with “And I’m never ever sick at sea!”)

That’s why it’s so curious that the story has the air of being unfinished, leaping from the meddling of one wily Congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) to its consequence — the attacks of 9/11, carried out by the very men the US had trained — without deigning to trace the line between points A and B. Still, the film, Nichols’ last, is delightful, an absurd exploration of the backroom kibitzing that populates battlefields.

Stream Charlie Wilson’s War on Netflix.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

The Harkonnen armies assemble in Dune: Part Two.
Le

Director Denis Villeneuve has made plenty of films about violent conflict —2010’s Incendies (2010) is about the Lebanese Civil War, and 2015’s Sicario is about a CIA strike against a drug cartel. An artistically minded Villeneuve is drawn to the elegant warfare of science fiction. His two-film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune tells the orange-saturated, visually stunning tale of an interplanetary war that is both technologically unsophisticated — our heroes fight with blades and crossbows — and high-tech. (The threat of nuclear warfare hovers.)

The action sequences in Dune: Part Two drift rather than rush and sweep rather than shudder. It’s war as a visual exercise, like a battle plan plotted on an otherworldly map.

Stream Dune: Part Two on Netflix.

Starship Troopers (1997)

Casper Van Dien shouts orders on the battlefield as an alien bug advances in Starship Troopers.
Sony Pictures

A more literal transposition of America’s imperialistic desert wars onto science fiction can be found in Paul Verhoeven’s gloriously dumb adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein’s crypto-fascistic 1959 novel. Verhoeven wanted to make a satire — a film about an expansionist human species defeating an insectoid alien species called the Arachnids. The goal was to question the militaristic undertones of twentieth-century sci-fi by seeming to espouse them. In Verhoeven’s words, the film’s characters are “fascists who aren’t aware of their fascism.”

This metafictional component of the story doesn’t entirely work because the movie lays on the stupidity too thick to be entirely satirical. However, Starship Troopers is a rare film that seems to profit from its shallowness. It was made for a popcorn era that seems to have faded, with Verhoeven’s trademark borderline-softcore love scenes and a cast (Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Neil Patrick Harris) of surpassingly dopey gorgeousness. (Verhoeven says he cast the film to recall the preferred subjects of Leni Riefenstahl, the Nazi documentarian.)

Stream Starship Troopers on Netflix.

James Feinberg
James Feinberg
Former Digital Trends Contributor
James Feinberg is a writer and journalist who has written for the Broadway Journal and NBC's The Blacklist.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Heat is one of the best movies ever. Here’s why you should watch it on Netflix right now
Three men stand and get ready to fight in Heat.

There's a reason why Netflix has a reputation as being the best streaming service out there. It consistently streams some of the best TV shows around, with this year alone bringing such wonderful and diverse programs as Beef, The Night Agent, The Diplomat, and Queen Charlotte. It's movies, however, are more hit-or-miss. For every Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog, there are a half-dozen Extractions or Red Notices, bland, forgettable movies that don't have any lasting effect on the viewer beyond their initial debut.

That probably explains why Heat, a movie made nearly 30 years ago, is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now, ranking in the top 10 for the last two weeks. The Al Pacino/Robert De Niro action drama, which was praised when it was first released in December 1995, has stood the test of time not only due to its stellar acting, pitch-perfect direction, beautiful cinematography, and moody score, but also because it's simply one of the best movies ever made. That's a lofty claim to make, sure, but it's one that is justified. If you've already watched Heat, or have not ever heard of it and are curious to watch the Michael Mann film, here are a few reasons why it's worth a stream.
Heat has a great story that is both simple and sprawling

Read more
3 action movies on HBO Max you need to watch in May
Screencap from the Suicide Squad (2021). Featuring: Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior).

HBO Max is home to some of the best movies ever made. As Warner Bros. Discovery continues to struggle with what they're actually going to call the service, they're also deciding how to showcase all of their great movies.

If you're looking for some interesting action movies worth exploring on HBO Max, then these three titles fit the bill. Action movies come in all shapes and sizes, you'll hopefully find it here so no matter what you're looking for within that genre.

Read more
The Street Fighter movie cast could feature Aquaman, The Recruit, and a WWE star
Logo for the Street Fighter movie.

There has been little news about casting for Street Fighter, Legendary Entertainment's upcoming live-action movie based on Capcom's popular video game franchise. After much speculation, the Street Fighter cast is beginning to take shape.

Per Deadline, Jason Momoa, Andrew Joji, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are in talks to star in Street Fighter. Deals have not been signed.

Read more