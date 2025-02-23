5 great TV shows you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Daredevil: Born Again (March 4) The Wheel of Time season 3 (March 13) Dope Thief (March 14) The Residence (March 20) The Studio (March 26)

If you’re into the movies, you might be planning to sit down and enjoy the Oscars on Sunday, March 2. But once that evening of celebrating the best in feature films for the year is over, what should you watch next? Immerse yourself in a new or returning TV show from one of the top streaming services.

If you’re into reality TV, check out the latest seasons of American Idol, The Amazing Race, Survivor, or Temptation Island. The Conners and Bosch: Legacy begin their final seasons, while Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for season seven and The Cleaning Lady for season four. Looking for more shows? There are some especially great TV shows in March 2025, both new and returning.

Daredevil: Born Again (March 4)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Marvel train keeps trucking along with the 13th MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again, a revival and continuation of the Netflix series Daredevil. Charlie Cox is back as the titular character, who goes by Matt Murdock by day and Daredevil by night, whenever crime-fighting is necessary.

Murdock works hard to fight for justice as a lawyer in his regular job. But former crime boss Wilson Fink (Vincent D’Onofrio), also known as Kingpin, is desperate to get elected as New York City mayor. He wants to continue his evil wrath and work toward ultimate power and domination. The pair reunites to explosive results as Daredevil must rear his head to try and stop him. The story will continue beyond this season as Daredevil: Born Again has already been renewed for a second.

Stream Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

The Wheel of Time season 3 (March 13)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

It has been almost a year and a half wait for the return of The Wheel of Time, the second season ending in October 2023. The fantasy series is a perfect replacement for shows like Game of Thrones and His Dark Materials. The series follows the adventures of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of a group of powerful women who can channel tremendous power. In the first season, she sets out to a small village to find five young people she believes to be the reincarnation of a powerful dragon. They could be the key to saving the world and fighting the evil Dark One.

Based on the book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time’s characters are scattered around the world, seeking out sources of strength and fighting forces of evil.

Stream The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video.

Dope Thief (March 14)

The premise of Dope Thief sounds a lot like the NBC crime comedy-drama Good Girls starring Christina Hendricks. So, if that show was up your alley, this one might be, too. Except this time, it’s two men at the heart, and they aren’t bored housewives but rather two guys pretending to be DEA agents so they can rob a lavish home. When the duo realizes the house used to run a large narcotics operation, their plans are not only foiled but also put them in serious danger.

Created by Peter Craig (The Batman), Dope Thief stars Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Wagner Moura (Narcos). Keep an eye out for the impressive supporting cast, including Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, and Ving Rhames.

Stream Dope Thief on Apple TV+.

The Residence (March 20)

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix

Combine Shonda Rhimes with a political mystery drama and a talented cast — including Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kalechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Randall Park, and Molly Griggs — and you probably have a hit on your hands. The Residence is based on the novel The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. The story follows a scandalous murder at the White House and the investigation into what happened, who is responsible, why, and the fallout it will cause.

This isn’t your average Knives Out-type whodunnit, however. The murder occurred at a state dinner with 157 intelligent and savvy people in attendance. So, sussing out the situation will be especially challenging, especially when not everyone gets along, fingers start to point, and the lead investigator is as quirky as she is talented. Beyond those mentioned, the cast is as long as a CVS receipt for a tube of chapstick with names like Bronson Pinchot, Al Franken, Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, and Eliza Coupe. If you’re getting Scandal vibes, you’re on the right track. The eight-episode series, part of Rhimes’ nine-figure deal with Netflix, sees Scandal’s writer Paul William Davies as showrunner. The Residence is a must-watch if you’re a fan of Rhimes’ work.

Stream The Residence on Netflix.

The Studio (March 26)

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are frequent collaborators, and their latest creation is The Studio, a comedy centered around Matt Remick (Rogen), the new head of a studio who is tasked with trying to turn the flailing company around. With all the social and economic changes in the industry, the job is tougher than Remick anticipated. It was his dream to run a studio, but now he realizes it might not be all it’s cracked up to be.

The Studio stars top talent along with Rogen, including Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Ike Barinholtz. The massive guest cast list includes Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, Adam Scott, and so many more. Watch the first two episodes this month, followed by a new episode weekly through May 21, 2025.

Stream The Studio on Apple TV+.