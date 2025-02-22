 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 you have to watch

By
A female and male character duck for cover in a scene from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Aidan Monoghan / Paramount

Quite a few movies are leaving Amazon Prime Video this month across every genre as licensing expires, and they move to different streaming services or become only available for rental or purchase. Armed with this knowledge, it’s the perfect time to sit back and watch one of these flicks before they’re gone.

From newer movies released in the last five years, like the Christmas comedy The Holdovers, to relatively recent ones like Captain Phillips, and older classics like L.A. Confidential and Boogie Nights, there’s a mix of options you won’t want to miss out on. Here, we’re highlighting five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in February 2025 that you have to watch before they’re removed from easy access with your subscription.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Four people look up as a fire burns in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Paramount Pictures

Bringing the popular tabletop role-playing game to life on the big screen, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves centers around bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), who works alongside Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) and others they bring into the fold to try and steal an ancient, powerful relic. Darvis wants to resurrect his wife, who was murdered because of his job.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves blends action with comedy and fantasy, making it a great watch for the entire family. While it didn’t perform amazingly well at the box office, the heist film has received great reviews. Our reviewer calls it a “breath of fresh air,” with a likable cast of heroes and a “clever and entertaining screenplay.” It’s a must-watch, especially for those who will pick up on the D&D references, but entertaining even for those who don’t know a thing about the game.

Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ted (2012)

Ted and John Bennett sitting on a park bench laughing in the movie Ted.
Universal Pictures

Need a good laugh this month? The hilarious fantasy comedy Ted is leaving Amazon Prime Video, including both the rated and unrated versions. Indeed, there needs to be two because Ted takes raunchy humor to another level. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, an aimless slacker who spends his days hanging out with Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), his stuffed animal bear toy that came to life when he was eight. John’s girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis) wishes he would make something of his life and is reluctant to move forward with the relationship unless Ted moves out.

Ted follows John’s efforts to help Ted get on his feet alone, despite his own inability to let go of his furry bestie. The film swirls into a plot whereby an obsessed stalker named Donny (Giovanni Ribisi) kidnaps Ted in hopes of claiming him as his own. Yes, it’s just as ridiculous as it sounds, but Ted is the perfect turn-your-brain-off and laugh hysterically for an hour-and-a-half type of movie.

Stream Ted on Amazon Prime Video.

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper crouched down holding a sniper gun in a scene from American Sniper.
Warner Bros.

Gripping, emotional, and topical in times of war, American Sniper dramatizes the real-life tale of Chris Kyle, a U.S. military marksman with an incredible reputation for always hitting his targets during his four tours in the Iraq War. But his talents at work didn’t come without a cost, as Kyle suffers greatly once back at home and tries to reintegrate into family life.

Played brilliantly by Bradley Cooper with direction by Clint Eastwood, American Sniper earned six Oscar nominations and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014. Now, more than a decade later, it still cuts deep whenever you watch.

Stream American Sniper on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers stand in the middle of a crowded street in the movie The Blues Brothers.
Universal Pictures

A perfect watch as you continue the celebrations of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary this year, The Blues Brothers is one of the first movies born from an SNL sketch. As pointed out in the documentary Ladies & Gentleman…50 Years of SNL Music, the show’s creator Lorne Michaels didn’t initially approve of the sketch idea, finding it unfunny. By happenstance, the Blues Brothers characters made it on air during a gap in timing during the live episode, and they became a massive sensation.

This movie, which stars the late John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as Jake and Elwood Blues, respectively, tells the story of their journey to prevent the orphanage where they grew up from closing down. Naturally, this involves raising money through musical performance, but it’s easier said than done with several nefarious individuals — including a group of neo-Nazis, a country band, and the police — chasing them to settle scores. Today, The Blues Brothers is a cult classic; the characters are icons, and the sketch is one of the most memorable ever from SNL.

Stream The Blues Brothers on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Lego Movie (2014)

Emmett and others run and scream from an explosion in The Lego Movie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It seemed almost ridiculous to consider making a movie based on a set of buildable toy bricks, but the enduring nature of Lego toys alongside the fantastic voice cast, compelling story, live-action segments, and, of course, that catchy “Everything is Awesome” tune, and The Lego Movie is tough to resist. The central character is Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), a simple minifigure who mostly fades into the background in his community. But when there’s the threat of the evil businessman Lord Business (Will Ferrell) gluing together everything in their world so they can no longer build, Emmet finds a courage and leadership spirit he didn’t know he had.

The Lego Movie is so clever, so sweet; it’s the type of film you want to watch again and again with the kids, and, let’s face it, even without. Spawning a sequel and two spinoffs dedicated to Lego Batman (voiced by Will Arnett in a role that has forever tied him to the DC Comics universe) and Lego Ninjago, The Lego Movie is arguably one of the best animated movies ever made.

Stream The LEGO Movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
