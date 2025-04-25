5 movies leaving Hulu in April 2025 you have to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents Resurrection (2022) Both Sides of the Blade (2022) Last Survivors (2022) Italian Studies (2021) The Capote Tapes (2019)

The title of this recurring post was conceived when Hulu regularly cycled out big movie titles at the end of the month. Lately, Hulu hasn’t been saving the good stuff for the 30th, and there’s only a single movie leaving at the end of April that we can recommend.

Resurrection, a 2022 psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall is the film in question. That movie is leaving on April 27, and that leaves four more films to fill out a list of five. So as we’ve done for the last several months, we’ve had to skip ahead to the next month to find additional movies on their way out of Hulu that are worthy of being watched.

It’s a good problem to have for Hulu subscribers, because it means more of the really great content will stay in place for at least another month. But it’s still worth checking out these five moves before they leave Hulu.

Resurrection (2022)

Rebecca Hall carries Resurrection with a manic performance as Margaret, an otherwise normal mother of a young woman, Abbie (Grace Kaufman), who is about to head off to college. Margaret seems normal enough until her ex-lover, David (Tim Roth), reenters her life. The fear that David inspires in Margaret sends her on an immediate downward spiral, and threatens to derail her entire life.

Abbie and Margaret’s married lover, Peter (Michael Esper), are both seriously concerned about her mental state. But neither of them understands the hold that Peter once held over her, or how far Margaret is willing to go to reclaim that control.

Watch Resurrection on Hulu before April 27.

Both Sides of the Blade (2022)

Both Sides of the Blade is a French romantic drama that features the couple at the heart of the story, Jean (Vincent Lindon) and Sara (Juliette Binoche), in a good place at the beginning. They clearly love each other, but their bond is about to be tested by the reemergence of François (Grégoire Colin).

Years before, Francois was Sara’s lover and a good friend to Jean. In the present, François offers Jean a job and slips back into Sara’s life as well. His presence brings some old feelings up to the surface and things may no longer be the same between Sara and Jean as long as Francois is around.

Watch Both Sides of the Blade on Hulu before May 3.

Last Survivors (2022)

True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer stars in the post-apocalyptic thriller Last Survivors as Troy, a stern father to Jake (Drew Van Acker) who has raised his son in isolation after the end of the world as we’ve known it. Jake has standing orders from his father to kill anyone they come across rather than fall prey to murderers and thieves.

When Troy is injured, Jake is forced to scavenge for medical supplies before he encounters Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone), another apparent survivor. Jake doesn’t follow his father’s orders and he actually befriends Henrietta. And what she has to say to Jake may completely change the shape of his worldview.

Watch Last Survivors on Hulu before May 4.

Italian Studies (2021)

Vanessa Kirby’s character in Italian Studies does have a name, she just doesn’t immediately know it. The film opens with a woman in New York who experiences some kind of mental issue that leaves her without any memory about who she is or what she’s doing there. It’s a mystery that she can’t easily solve considering that she’s not carrying ID or anything that would help her remember.

The pieces of her life slowly come back as she encounters strangers in the city who appear to have met her before, but few know what to make her current mental episode. This is one mystery that she’ll have to solve for herself, but she may make some surprising connections along the way.

Watch Italian Studies on Hulu before May 11.

The Capote Tapes (2019)

Truman Capote has been dead for over 40 years, but the larger than life writer of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood remains one of the most fascinating figures in American literary history. The Capote Tapes shines a light on the man behind the work, with a look at his rise in high society and his eventual fall from grace.

The documentary features interviews with the people who knew Capote the best, from his friends and lovers to his enemies. Archival interviews of Capote himself are also utilized, including his appearance on The Dick Cavett Show from many decades ago.

Watch The Capote Tapes on Hulu before May 13.