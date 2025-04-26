5 reasons you should watch You on Netflix

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. It’s reminiscent of Dexter (sort of) 2. There are so many twists and turns 3. There’s a fantastic cast 4. There’s great main character development 5. It delivers a powerful message in the end

The Netflix series You just wrapped up its fifth and final season this month. The psychological thriller follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming, well-read young man who fixates on a woman to the point of obsession. Once he finds his subject, Joe convinces himself that they are meant to be, so there are no lengths he won’t go to to “protect” her and their relationship. This often leads to murder, and plenty of it. Then, the cycle begins again.

Through each episode, you hear Joe’s inner monologue in a Dexter-like fashion as he rationalizes his decisions and internalizes his hatred for basic human nature. Fans have hoped for his comeuppance, which is explored in the finale. If you haven’t yet queued up the show, or you’re considering re-watching his journey, here are five reasons you should watch You on Netflix.

1. It’s reminiscent of Dexter (sort of)

From the first moment of the inaugural episode, you’ll instantly draw comparisons to Dexter. If you loved that series, You is a great follow-up. Like Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), Joe’s mind is constantly going, considering his options and observing human behavior. Both men have a desire to kill, though Joe doesn’t see himself as a killer while Dexter is self-aware. The two men both believe they are ridding the world of people who deserve to die. Dexter vets his victims first, focusing on murderers, rapists, kidnappers, gang members, and drug pushers. Meanwhile, Joe convinces himself that the victims threaten his loved ones. Joe dissociates from himself, and his urges take over, creating his own warped version of reality.

You shares many similarities with Dexter in its tone and feel. Joe swaps Dexter’s green “kill shirt” and a plastic-wrapped kill room for a baseball cap and an elaborate cage. You is compelling and exciting in the same way as Dexter. The good news is that while Dexter had one of the worst series finales of all time, the series finale of You provides satisfying closure.

2. There are so many twists and turns

Through the five seasons of You, there are so many twists and turns you won’t see coming. While each season follows the same pattern — Joe meets a woman, falls for the woman, and eventually kills her (and/or people in her orbit) — he clearly keeps getting away with it. How? That’s all in the way the seasons play out.

Season four, especially, will have you guessing as Joe becomes the hunted versus the hunter for the first time. It also explores Joe’s fractured psyche and his deteriorating mental state, though no one on the outside would ever notice. There’s a new setting and fresh new identity each season, which makes each entry distinct from the last.

3. There’s a fantastic cast

Badgley is the star of the show, one of the best shows on Netflix, and steals every scene. Each season features wonderful casts that draw you into the story. Elizabeth Lail (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House), Tati Gabrielle (The Last of Us), and Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) all play main love interests. The supporting cast has included names like Zach Cherry (Severance), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

Every actor brings something different to the character, from Lukas Gage’s (The White Lotus) pompous rich playboy to Ed Speelers’ (Downton Abbey) aspiring politician. Season five adds exciting new cast members, including Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer).

4. There’s great main character development

When the series begins, Joe is far more subtle in his obsessive nature. He initially seems creepy, but he’s mostly an overprotective, stalking boyfriend. He has bouts of vicious anger, but he’s a different person. As the series progresses, Joe starts to become more aware of himself and who he truly is. Joe never takes accountability for his actions and always convinces himself that he’s a protector, not a killer. As the stakes increase, he comes up with more disturbing delusions to justify his actions.

Scenes when Joe loses his grip on reality are among the show’s best, as are the lengths he’ll go to satisfy his need to kill under the guise of protecting others. While he begins by rationalizing his actions, his justifications become more and more self-fulfilling. It’s fascinating to see not only how Joe fights his perceived enemies but also battles with himself as well.

5. It delivers a powerful message in the end

The final season of You sheds light on media spin and social media culture for its treatment of killers and villains. Society romanticizes heinous individuals, especially when they’re good-looking, charming, and well-spoken. But they don’t deserve such praise, and the show eventually gives Joe’s victims a voice that overpowers his twisted narrative.

While much of the show is framed by Joe’s inner monologue, those he harmed, tortured, and torn apart get their poetic justice. In the final moments, Joe also urges viewers to look within themselves. In his warped mind, even when his crimes are set out in front of him, Joe recognizes that he isn’t entirely the problem. A culture that thrives on salacious stories, even desperately wishing they were part of them without seeing the ugliness of it all, is partly to blame for fueling killers’ desire for recognition and love.

Stream You on Netflix.