5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025

Netflix’s sci-fi page is light on new movies in June. Due to the lack of new entries, our recommendations are movies that have been on the streamer for months. One of our picks is Dune, the original movie adaptation from the ‘80s, not the 2020s.

If Dune isn’t your speed, try Godzilla Minus One, a masterful monster movie. The Oscar-winning film might even move you to tears. If you don’t believe me, then try it yourself along with these other films.

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

The recent Godzilla movies are mindless entertainment. That’s a compliment, by the way. Watching Godzilla form a tag team with Kong to take on otherworldly creatures is a satisfying time at the movies. However, Godzilla Minus One is in a league of its own. The Oscar-winning epic follows Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a Japanese WWII pilot who defects from his post, only to watch his comrades get wiped out by Godzilla.

Plagued by survivor’s guilt, Shikishima gets a shot at redemption when he joins a small group of soldiers chosen to defend Japan from Godzilla. Who knew a movie with a giant lizard could include one of the most moving depictions of grief and trauma?

The Adam Project (2022)

Shawn Levy’s last three movies have all been headlined by Ryan Reynolds. The first movie, Free Guy, became a sleeper hit, and the most recent, Deadpool & Wolverine, broke box office records. The movie sandwiched between the two was The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure and one of the five most popular English-language movies on Netflix.

Pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) travels back in time from 2050 to 2022 when he encounters his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) one year after the death of his father. Adult Adam must work with his younger self to prevent the assassination of his wife (Zoe Saldaña). Like most of Levy’s movies, there’s a surprising amount of heart in this middle-of-the-road sci-fi adventure.

Dune (1984)

Is Dune bad? The film’s director, the late David Lynch, disowned the movie. Two things can be true: Dune is mediocre, and it was ahead of its time. Before Timothée Chalamet became Lisan al Gaib, Kyle MacLachlan starred as Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides who must unite the Fremen on Arrakis in their fight against the Harkonnens.

Lynch’s movie is a fascinating attempt to bring an unadaptable book to the screen. The large amount of exposition forced Denis Villeneuve to split up the source material into two movies. Still, Lynch laid the blueprint for Villeneuve’s spectacular adaptations.

Time Cut (2024)

Time Cut is Scream with a time travel storyline. In the present, Lucy Field (Madison Bailey) still mourns the death of her older sister, Summer Field (Antonia Gentry). The Fields’ parents also struggle to cope and neglect Lucy in the process.

While exploring a strange light in a barn, Lucy discovers a time machine and travels back to 2003, days before Summer’s death. Gifted with this newfound opportunity, Lucy plans to save her sister. Be prepared for some physics because time travel movies have specific rules that must be obeyed.

Outside the Wire (2021)

Anthony Mackie playing a soldier is not exclusive to the Captain America movies. Mackie played an android super-soldier in Outside the Wire. Drone pilot Thomas Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys an order to save nearly 40 soldiers. However, two Marines die from Harp’s mistake, so he’s sent to combat duty at a base in the Ukraine as punishment.

Harp now serves under the command of Harp (Mackie), who is secretly an android disguised as a human. The two reluctantly team up to find a doomsday device before nuclear war breaks out. Outside the Wire is a serviceable sci-fi action movie with two charismatic leads.

