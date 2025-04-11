5 shows to watch if you like Your Friends and Neighbors

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mad Men (2007-2015) Dexter (2006-2013) Shrinking (2023-) Billions (2016-2023) The White Lotus (2021-)

Your Friends and Neighbors represents Jon Hamm’s return to the brooding, troubled Don Draper character he played in Mad Men. That career-defining role led to plenty of others for the usually comedic actor, and his role of Andrew “Coop” Cooper in this new Apple TV+ series has a similar swagger about him. Coop seemingly has everything a man could want: a beautiful wife, a luxurious home, two teenage children, good friends, and a fulfilling job. That is, until everything comes crashing down. With no job, wife, or money, Coop resorts to becoming his own warped version of Peter Pan: stealing from his wealthy friends to keep up appearances.

The Apple TV+ drama, which premieres its first two episodes on April 11, 2025, will run for nine episodes. Already renewed for a second season, you’ll only get one episode per week thereafter, and the story will be over before you know it. So, what can you watch between episodes and after? Watch these five shows if you like Your Friends and Neighbors.

Mad Men (2007-2015)

If you love Your Friends and Neighbors, which is largely centered around Hamm’s character, you’ll appreciate Mad Men. Even if you have already watched the period drama, it has been a decade since it ended and 18 years since it began. Relive the story of Don Draper, a brilliant yet troubled ad man working for a prestigious advertising agency during the height of the industry in the 1950s and 1960s. Don has a particular knack for creating campaigns and delivering pitches that tell stories, drawing people into his every word. But beneath the facade, there’s a lot of hurt.

Along with Hamm’s two characters sharing similar dark traits, Mad Men has a similar theme of money not buying happiness, power and wealth becoming all-consuming, and the descent of a protagonist on a dark path. The two shows follow very different premises, but there’s some odd trauma bonding between them.

Stream Mad Men on AMC+.

Dexter (2006-2013)

If you appreciate Coop’s inner monologue in Your Friends and Neighbors, you’ll love the same style in Dexter. The Showtime crime drama is about a vigilante serial killer whose dark side involves hunting killers, plunging a knife through their chests, dismembering their bodies, and dumping them into the ocean. Dexter then returns to his seemingly normal life. It’s a far cry from Coop’s less jarring activities, which involve the theft and resale of his friends’ goods.

The two shows are framed by these inner monologues as the men observe and recognize the metaphorical masks people wear in the real world. Both shows justify their egregious actions in a way that oddly makes you root for them. Just be prepared that while Dexter is one of the best shows of this generation, it also has one of the worst series finales of all time. Thankfully, a limited series revival, a prequel series, and an upcoming sequel series all strive to correct this.

Stream Dexter on Netflix.

Shrinking (2023-)

Shrinking similarly centers around a male protagonist who feels as though he has lost everything, his wife tragically dying versus divorce in Your Friends and Neighbors. Like Coop, Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) tries to piece his life together but uses disastrous methods that eventually blow back on him.

Both series are about a man coming to terms with his reality, falling off the deep end, and trying to bring his head back above water. While Shrinking takes a more humorous angle, there are also heartbreaking, deeply emotional moments, too, as Jimmy both harms those around him and works to heal.

Stream Shrinking on Apple TV+.

Billions (2016-2023)

Billions is a very different show from Your Friends and Neighbors. It’s a drama about a hedge fund manager who thrives in the grey area and the United States Attorney obsessed with taking him down. From a business perspective, Coop has this very same job, and he finds himself screwed over by his own boss, who fires him out of the blue.

While the career aspect of Your Friends and Neighbors takes a back seat to the main plot, both shows dive into the dirty inner workings of the finance business and the greedy players who will do anything to get ahead.

Stream Billions on Paramount+.

The White Lotus (2021-)

Just recently wrapping up its third season and already renewed for a fourth, on the surface, The White Lotus has similarities to Your Friends and Neighbors in that both focus on the wealthy and elite. The families and individuals at the center of the plots have more money than they know what to do with but equally as much trauma. Once Coop begins his criminal behavior, he starts to uncover that his friends and neighbors who put on a mask of having it all together hide plenty of dark secrets. It’s much like the characters who appear in The White Lotus.

Especially in The White Lotus season three, there’s a theme of spirituality and coming to terms with this reality of running from or masking pain with materialism. Plus, both shows have tremendous casts. This includes Jason Isaacs in season three of The White Lotus, whose character, much like Coop, effectively loses his job and tries desperately to hide the details from his family.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.