 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

5 things we want to see in a DCEU/MCU movie crossover

Anthony Orlando
By

DC Films co-head James Gunn recently stated to Empire that he has considered making a cinematic crossover between the DC and Marvel. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it,” said Gunn. “But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

However, despite said discussions, it seems unlikely that audiences will see a DC/Marvel crossover on the big screen anytime soon, especially considering that Gunn is currently working on introducing his new DC Universe to the world. But if such an ambitious crossover were to come to fruition, the creators would need to deliver on these five requirements to make it a success.

Related Videos

A Civil War-esque battle

Captain America: Civil War
Marvel

Part of the dream of a DC/Marvel crossover is seeing the heroes from both universes engaging in a big, bombastic battle showcasing everyone’s full power. The airport battle from Captain America: Civil War should serve as a template for how to display such superpowered beings clashing with each other in a wave of explosions, quips, team-ups, and takedowns.

Considering that many of the heroes from each franchise have very similar powers and personas, it would be pure fanservice to see them face their others in combat and acknowledge their similarities (the Flash and Quicksilver would surely have a lot to say about that).

A clash of ideas

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The main reason superheroes sometimes battle each other is that they have differing ideas of how to protect people, which should be the cause of the Justice League and the Avengers trading blows. For instance, in the seminal 2003 comic book series JLA/Avengers, each team visits their opponents’ respective Earth and develops different opinions about each other, becoming a significant drive in their eventual fight.

The Justice League think the Avengers have failed to improve their world after seeing the violence and prejudice left flourishing in it. In contrast, the Avengers think the Justice League is a team of fascists who rule over everyone like gods and protect them in exchange for their worship. Understandable ideas like these should give the heroes all the more reason to fight instead of just being pitted against each other like cosmic chess pieces.

Joining forces

Captain America wielding Mjolnir in "Avengers: Endgame."

Though a DC/Marvel crossover should have both franchise’s heroes battle each other, they should eventually team up to defeat a formidable villain and save their worlds. Of course, such a foe would have to be so immensely powerful that it forces all these superheroes to put aside their differences and combine their strength to stand a chance.

Once these heroes work together to fight this overwhelming threat, they should all use their respective powers to support their new allies with creative plans of attack. For example, the Avengers displayed such teamwork when Captain America reflected a blast from Iron Man’s suit, or Spider-Man popped out of Doctor Strange’s portals to attack Thanos. Also, imagine how powerful the heroes would be if Superman used Thor’s Hammer, Batman had his own Iron Man armor, or Wonder Woman wielded Captain America’s shield. Such powerful team-ups would make for some spectacular fight scenes that would make every comic book fan scream in theaters.

Showing respect to both franchises

Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent in "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Marvel and DC have been longtime business rivals, with both companies creating heroes and villains heavily inspired by each other’s characters. DC has also spent the last decade trying to catch up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their “Extended Universe” with varying degrees of success. However, they should each put aside their competitive nature and show respect for their rival’s interconnected franchise for a crossover to work.

Related

To do so, the Justice League and the Avengers should acknowledge their own flaws as heroes and their other’s positive impact on their respective worlds. This would metaphorically show Marvel and DC each conveying respect for their competitor’s brands without trying to come out on top, making for a kind-hearted collaboration that honors each other’s legacies.

Giving each character a spotlight

Though the purpose of a Marvel/DC team-up may be to make an enormous amount of money, the greatest priority for the creators is arguably to tell an engaging and well-rounded story. To do so, they have to make sure each hero gets the chance to shine on the screen and display their growth as individual characters.

The fact that both sides are facing heroes from different universes would surely make them take a good look at themselves, specifically at their own failures and limitations. But in the end, they should each learn how to triumph over their personal obstacles before battling their true enemy and showing their newfound strength. Such an ambitious crossover may be about a bunch of heroes teaming up, but every character should get to be the hero of their own story.

Editors' Recommendations

5 upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows that are really unnecessary
Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision.

These days, Marvel seems to be shoveling out more films and TV shows than it knows what to do with. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so saturated with content that it seems to have taken a toll on the overall quality of Phase Four of the MCU. And with complaints coming in from overworked VFX artists who have struggled to bring these projects to life, it seems like the studio could ease up on what it's producing.

This also applies to the cinematic universe Marvel is producing alongside Sony, as it has already lined up multiple projects based on characters even die-hard comic book fans aren't familiar with. It seems like Marvel should stop and reconsider its plans for some of the films and series currently in production, particularly the ones on this list.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Read more
6 things we hope to see in DC’s upcoming Green Lantern series, Lanterns
Hal Jordan and John Stewart in "Young Justice."

James Gunn recently announced the films and TV shows part of the first chapter of his DC Universe, one being the long-awaited HBO Max series about the Green Lanterns, Lanterns. Described by fellow DC films co-head Peter Safran as "a huge, HBO-quality event," this upcoming streaming show is the culmination of the Green Lantern Corps project that has been in development hell as far back as 2014.

According to Gunn, the show will be about two of DC's most well-known Green Lanterns, Jon Stewart and Hal Jordan. In his recent announcement, Gunn said, "we have a few other Lanterns peppered in there, but this is really a terrestrial-based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth." This is the first time the Lanterns will have their own live-action project since the panned 2011 movie, so DC has many things they need to get right for this series to shine.
A cosmic scope

Read more
5 things we want to see in a Dexter prequel
Dexter and his son Harrison standing out in the snow by caution tape in a scene from Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter’s well-received continuation series Dexter: New Blood corrected all the wrongs of the original’s abysmal finale. Much to the disappointment of fans, however, Showtime, which recently rebranded as part of Paramount+, just confirmed that the show will not return for a second season. However, there is an idea for expanding the widely popular Dexter universe: exploring a prequel series about a young Dexter discovering his Dark Passenger.

One of the arguably endearing qualities about Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), despite his murderous activities, was the fact that he was a vigilante killer. He learned to control his urges and direct them toward only awful people who escaped the long arm of the law. In his mind, they were deserving of being banished from the world. That directive was all courtesy of his father Harry (James Remar), a homicide detective who, after learning of Dexter’s dark desires, did what he could to protect his son. The process kept Dexter safe and satisfied while allowing Harry to grant justice to his victims by eliminating heinous criminals who would otherwise get away with their crimes. It’s a compelling backstory that could easily play out in several ways should Showtime move forward with the idea of a prequel series. If so, there are a few things die-hard fans want to see in a potential prequel.
More of the father-son relationship from Harry’s perspective

Read more