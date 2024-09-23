5 TV shows you need to watch in October 2024

There’s a lot coming to primetime TV and streaming services this fall, including popular shows returning with new seasons, like CBS’ Tracker, and several new shows based on existing ones, like prequel series NCIS: Origins on CBS starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (the character portrayed by Mark Harmon) and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, also on CBS, a spinoff of Young Sheldon. Speaking of Young Sheldon, Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire, who starred in supporting roles on that series, are joining forces for the new NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

Other popular shows returning in October include The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix), What We Do in the Shadows (for its sixth and final season on Hulu), Abbott Elementary (Max), Somebody Somewhere (Max), and The Diplomat (Netflix). But these five TV shows you need to watch in October, three of which are from Apple TV+, are especially exciting ones you won’t want to miss.

Doctor Odyssey (September 26)

OFFICIAL TRAILER - Doctor Odyssey

Ryan Murphy continues his primetime TV domination with Doctor Odyssey, a medical drama starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman and Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey. ABC describes it as a “high-octane procedural” whereby the charismatic Dr. Bankman is a doctor who works aboard a luxury cruise ship. As the staff live by the “work hard, play hard” mantra, and guests encounter unforeseen illnesses and accidents, he clearly has his work cut out for him.

Being on a ship that is sailing the waters, after all, means Dr. Bankman encounters unique, sometimes over-the-top medical issues. Since he’s miles from shore where assistance is otherwise easier to attain, he must find creative ways around some of the more pressing medical emergencies. The series will feature several high-profile guest stars, including Shania Twain, John Stamos, Gina Gershon, and Kelsea Ballerini. From the gorgeous setting to the talented cast, Doctor Odyssey will be a must-watch for fans of procedurals and medical dramas, this one with a clever and thrilling twist.

Stream Doctor Odyssey on Hulu.

Teacup (October 10)

Teacup | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Based on the novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon and created by Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone), Teacup is a horror series set on an isolated ranch in rural Georgia. When a mysterious entity threatens the town, several people band together to try to survive. The series will purportedly delve deeper than just surface-level horror into an examination into the human condition. At San Diego Comic-Con where fans got a first look at the series, executive producer James Wan says Teacup “goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all.”

Teacup has an impressive cast that includes Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Scott Speedman (Underworld), and Boris McGiver (House of Cards, Servant). With eight episodes in the first season, and the final two airing on Halloween, it’s the perfect horror show to watch this month.

Stream Teacup on Peacock.

Disclaimer (October 11)

DISCLAIMER* — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Keeping with the spooky theme, Disclaimer is a psychological thriller miniseries starring Cate Blanchett (Borderlands), Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron-Cohen. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (Y tu mamá también, Gravity, Roma) and based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight, the series delivers horror in ironic fashion. Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) is a revered documentary journalist who is known for revealing misdeeds and truths about others. But in a devastating twist of fate, she discovers that she is the character in a novel revealing secrets about her real life.

Catherine is desperate to find out who the author of the mysterious novel is and ensure the secrets of her past don’t get out, shattering her reputation and her life in the process. Early reviews have been largely positive for the series, with Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse noting that Disclaimer reflects the “kind of rich tapestry” that Cuarón is known for in his films, “with a mysterious throughline that keeps the narrative twisting and turning.”

Stream Disclaimer on Apple TV+.

Shrinking season 2 (October 16)

Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford make a hilarious yet endearing pair in Shrinking, a sleeper hit series for Apple TV+. Earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first season, including one for Segel as Lead Actor and one for Jessica Williams as Supporting Actress, the comedy drama is back for its second season. Segel is Jimmy Laird, a therapist who decides to use unconventional methods to treat his patients. He does this out of frustration and as a coping mechanism to deal (or rather not deal) with his own trauma after losing his wife in a tragic car accident. Ford is Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist and Jimmy’s colleague who tries to run damage control when Jimmy makes bad decisions while dealing with his own Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Everyone in the ensemble cast shines brightly, including Christa Miller as the nosy neighbor Liz and Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy’s teenage daughter Alice. Shrinking digs deep into issues like emotional trauma, PTSD, and mental illness with a humorous lens. It’s instantly recognizable that the show hails from Bill Lawrence, co-creator of Ted Lasso. Look out for Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, who created this series alongside Lawrence and Segel, in a guest role this season. His character threatens to undo all the work Jimmy has done on himself to heal. Meanwhile, fallout from a patient’s actions in season one further complicate things for the widowed dad just trying to make it through life unscathed.

Stream Shrinking on Apple TV+.

Before (October 25)

From its opening sequence, Before makes it terrifyingly clear that you’re in for twisted psychological scares. Billy Crystal takes to the small screen in this limited series about Eli, a child psychologist who comes across a young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe) with a mysterious connection to his past. Noah is clearly trying to send Eli a message, but he can’t figure out what or why.

Touching on supernatural elements, Before will remind you of another chilling Apple TV+ series, Servant. Also starring Judith Light and Rosie Perez, the star-studded cast alone has all eyes on Before this month. While Crystal carries all the star power, Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy) is a standout with a silent performance that will send chills down your spine.

Stream Before on Apple TV+.