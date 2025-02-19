 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

7 best drama TV shows of the 2020s so far, ranked

By
Joel and Ellie look at each other on a rooftop in The Last of Us Episode 9.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

Audiences continue to live in the Golden Age of Television, as they have been treated to some of the best drama shows in history. Whether they’re sci-fi mysteries like Severance or grounded, character-driven pieces like Succession, the stories shown on TV have kept viewers hooked to their screens and tuning in for more.

Though the decade is only half over, the television industry has already produced more of the best drama shows of the 2020s.

Recommended Videos

7. The White Lotus (2021-present)

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya looking flustered in "The White Lotus."
HBO / HBO

The White Lotus has kept itself fresh and funny by following the exploits of different guests at each of the titular hotel’s branches. This dramedy hilariously pokes fun at the upper class with a variety of neurotic, detached, and self-involved characters, with actor Jennifer Coolidge stealing the show.

Related

At the same time, the story grounds itself by pulling back at the layers of The White Lotus‘s guests and exploring their flaws and struggles to find fulfillment in their privileged lives. The series is also elevated by its beautiful visuals, editing, and cinematography, complementing the glamorous facade of the resort that has attracted so many viewers and oddball guests.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

6. Ted Lasso (2020-2023)

Ted sitting at a press desk in "Ted Lasso."
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

Ted Lasso surprised the world as it quickly went from being a lighthearted sports comedy to one of the most compelling dramas in modern television. The show’s titular football coach could’ve fumbled leading one of London’s soccer teams based on a joke. However, behind its ridiculous premise is a poignant story of people coping with divorce, loneliness, and mental health problems.

Thanks to Ted and the relationships he forms with his new peers, the show’s characters learn to lean on each other and grow into their best selves. While Ted Lasso tackles several heavy themes with many tear-jerking and heartwarming moments, the show presents an uplifting tale that has given much-needed optimism to its viewers.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

5. The Penguin (2024)

Oz attending a funeral in HBO's "The Penguin."
HBO / HBO

This series took The Batman‘s version of Gotham City to a whole new level as it follows Oz Cobb’s rise to criminal royalty as he navigates a ruined city caught up in a brutal mob war, conniving and clawing his way up to the top.

Drawing from crime classics like The Godfather, The Sopranos, and Scarface, The Penguin proved that comic book shows don’t need superpowered characters to present an engaging narrative. The series features plenty of thrilling action and twists on top of some layered characters, with Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti shining with their performances as Cobb and Sofia Falcone, respectively.

Stream The Penguin on Max.

4. Succession (2018-2023)

Logan Roy sitting on a couch in his office in "Succession."
HBO / HBO

Like The White Lotus, this Shakespearean series immersed countless audiences in its dark satire of the upper class as the dysfunctional Roy family battled each other for control of their company. One can’t help but look away as Succession presented such a witty, well-written story filled with hilarious moments, layered characters, gripping performances, and sincere drama.

Unsurprisingly, Succession went on to receive several awards and nominations with each season, winning three Golden Globes and three Primetime Emmys, each for Best Drama Series, cementing it as one of the most revered shows in modern television history.

Stream Succession on Max.

3. The Last of Us (2023-present)

Pedro Pascal tears up as he's about to talk in "The Last of Us" season 2.
HBO / HBO

The Last of Us transcended everyone’s expectations, taking the story of its beloved video game source material to create vast and profound post-apocalyptic drama. Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey carry this story as Joel and Ellie, who develop an unexpected father-daughter relationship during their journey across a zombie-ravaged America.

However, The Last of Us succeeds where the game couldn’t by exploring the other characters who populate the show’s ruined world, depicting how people behave and find meaning in such bleak situations. Overall, The Last of Us proved that video game adaptations could be taken seriously, as the show has received several awards and has had the most-watched debut season on HBO.

Stream The Last of Us on Max.

2. Stranger Things (2016-present)

The cast of "Stranger Things" stand next to each other and look up.
Netflix / Netflix

Stranger Things could’ve succumbed to relying on nostalgia or inspiration from similar stories long ago. However, the Duffer Brothers’ acclaimed Netflix series continued to captivate audiences with its fourth season.

Stranger Things achieved a unique and fantastic blend of science fiction, horror, and drama as the protagonists overcome their inner demons while battling the monsters invading Hawkins. The story so far has set up a vast and emotional epic on par with Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, and Stranger Things season 5 will surely be one of the most-watched television events of the decade.

Stream Stranger Things on Netflix.

1. Severance (2022-present)

A woman and man stand next to each other and stare in "Severance."
Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

This Apple TV+ show from creator Dan Erickson and producer Ben Stiller took the typical boring workplace and turned it into a riveting sci-fi drama filled with bizarre and fascinating mysteries just waiting to be unveiled. This is thanks to Severance‘s clever concept, which has its characters separate their work memories from their non-work memories as they spend their days working for the shadowy Lumon Industries.

Few TV shows have kept audiences guessing like Severance, as the only thing that’s known about Lumon and its employees is that their work remains “mysterious and important.” At the same time, the story has raised several deep questions about one’s identity and how memories define a person. Severance‘s mind-bending cinematography and set designs have also made the series a sight to behold. The second season has taken things to new heights, making it the best drama series of the 2020s.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
The best documentaries on Netflix right now
Steve McNair in promo art for Netflix's Untold: The Murder of Air McNair.

Netflix's documentaries may not get the same attention as the streamer's original movies, but this is a category that Netflix supports with a high number of films each year. There are almost always a lot of new documentaries coming to Netflix that cover a lot of interesting topics. But it's not too surprising that true crime has dominated the genre for years.
Even this month's top pick, Untold: The Murder of Air McNair, fits into true crime. For variety's sake, the rest do not. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond is a Hollywood documentary about Jim Carrey and the late Andy Kaufman, and The Only Girl in the Orchestra is about giving a veteran musician her due. One of the more recent arrivals, Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, really is about a man who is doing everything he can to live as long as possible.
You can find these films and the rest of our picks for the best documentaries on Netflix below.
We’ve also rounded up the best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video and the best documentaries on Hulu if Netflix doesn’t have what you’re looking for. Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024)

Read more
The best romance movies on Netflix right now
Maia Reficco and Scott Foley in La Dolce Villa.

Romance is clearly one of the most popular film genres on Netflix, although the streamer does favor rom-coms over romantic dramas. In any given month, you'll find a lot more of the former than the latter. Even two of this month's three new additions to the best romance movies on Netflix fall under romantic comedy.

La Dolce Villa is a newly arrived title that hit No. 1 on the list of the most popular movies on Netflix almost immediately after its debut. But our second pick for the month, An Affair To Remember, is a true blast from Hollywood's past that's more dramatic than comedic. Finally, a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds headlines Definitely, Maybe, a tale of lost loves and second chances.

Read more
20 years later, Constantine is more devilish fun than you remember
Keanu Reeves smokes a cigarette as John Constantine in a still from the movie Constantine.

Keanu Reeves in Constantine Warner Bros.
The Lord forgives. So, in time, do film critics, whose snap judgements can be as severe as the punishments of a vengeful god. There was certainly some Old Testament fury to the reviews that crashed like lightning upon Constantine, the 2005 Vertigo comics adaptation that cast Keanu Reeves as an existentially bummed anti-hero, sending unruly half-demons back to Hell with a cigarette dangling from his sneering mouth and a middle finger raised high. But the movie, which turns 20 today, has aged better than you might imagine, given its initially damning reception. Maybe this minor Hollywood hit simply benefits by comparison to what passes for a special-effects spectacle in our current fallen world.
Constantine was Keanu’s first starring role after the conclusion of the Matrix trilogy, and no one could help reaching for unflattering comparisons. (Of course, the Matrix sequels were considered disappointments, too, before being reclaimed in the years that followed.) Certainly, there were parallels to draw between the messianic rise of Neo and the misadventures of John Constantine, another messiah of sorts, able to see the secret design of the world around him and forced to save his fellow man from a shape-shifting, incognito threat. Constantine simply made the religious subtext of The Matrix into text, trading Descartes for scripture.
Fans of the Hellblazer comic had plenty to complain about, too. The film was conceived without the blessing or involvement of Alan Moore, co-creator of the character and revered creative godhead with a grudge against the Hollywood system bastardizing his work. Constantine, which predates the fan-courting fidelity of modern comic-book movies, is what you could call a very loose adaptation. It relocates the action from Liverpool and London to Los Angeles, while refiguring the famously blonde title bloke into a dark-haired American goth, a neo-Neo. (The short-lived NBC series hewed a little closer to the Constantine of the page.)
Constantine | Official Trailer 4K Ultra HD | Warner Bros. Entertainment
Reeves wouldn’t be any diehard’s first choice to play a character modeled on the rock star Sting. All the same, he’s a lot of fun in the role — the exorcist as chain-smoking noir detective. “God’s a kid with an ant farm,” he says, with a cynicism that would make Humphrey Bogart proud, even if he was too cool to show it. Can we really blame this salty holy man for his angst? In the revised backstory cooked up by screenwriters Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, John attempted suicide as a teenager to stop the visions of angels and demons running through his head — a mortal sin that plummeted him to Hell for two minutes that felt like forever, and which guaranteed he’d eventually return for permanent damnation. Keanu’s performance carries the bitter burden of that knowledge. He’s soulfully miffed.
The plot of Constantine is silly and convoluted. It involves the unearthed Spear of Destiny (that is, the lance that supposedly poked and prodded Christ on the cross), the ambitious son of Satan, twin psychic sisters played by Rachel Weisz, and a collaboration between Heaven and Hell meant to bring about a thousand years of darkness or something. But there’s lots of fun around the edges of the story, particularly in the matter of handing its hero Men in Black-style tools of the trade. Constantine consults his own version of James Bond’s tech support, Q; loads up sprinklers with holy water; sports brass knuckles with cross indentations on them. At one point, he shakes down a half-demon played by Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale by threatening to send him not back to inferno but up to paradise, where they don’t take too kindly to minions of Beelzebub.

Tilda Swinton in Constantine Warner Bros.
The cast is better than you might expect or remember. Reeves and Weisz invest the melodrama and exposition alike with dignity, as through they weren’t headlining a goofy graphic-novel riff on Catholicism. This is also a movie that secures a pre-Oscar-winning Tilda Swinton to play mad, androgynous half-angel Gabriel — a character, and performance, that deserved more screen time — and Coen-brother regular Peter Stormare as a gloating, eccentric Lucifer. The weak link, naturally, is Shia LaBeouf, though it’s not really the then-rising star’s fault: His character, an eager getaway driver and sidekick, feels shoehorned into the proceedings, as though the studio felt that such moody material demanded some broad comic relief.
Constantine could definitely be scarier. Its vision of Hell is a bit of a bust — a blazing City of Angels that’s like something out of a bad Terminator sequel. And most of the unholy attractions are weightless digital phantoms, conjured through CGI that now looks like the one element here that has aged badly. You might wish that the movie gave us more of Constantine on the job, trudging to work like the Almighty’s most put-upon exterminator. The first set-piece, in which Keanu trash talks the evil spirit that’s turned some innocent girl into a post-Y2k Regan MacNeil, promises a thriller at once funnier and more intense than the one we get.
All the same, it’s above-average studio claptrap. What sticks out today is the relative competence, even the casual elegance, of the filmmaking. Francis Lawrence, the music-video veteran who made his feature debut with Constantine (before going on to direct I Am Legend and most of the Hunger Games movies), has a refreshing affinity for exaggerated angles and dynamic framing. You can always tell what’s going on this movie — a virtue that should be a given, but unfortunately isn’t in our present age of overblown, under-thought tentpoles. If time has been kind to Constantine, that’s mostly because the baseline sturdiness of its craftsmanship is no longer something you can take for granted in Hollywood franchise fare. It’s a relic of a time before the industry decided that we’d all accept slop.
Let’s not overstate the matter: Constantine isn’t some deeply underrated classic. But it’s sporadically inventive and engaging pop filmmaking, elevated a couple notches above “good enough” by Keanu’s usual samurai charisma, fun mythology, and some striking imagery. Of course, there are those who do love the movie. It has a bona fide cult following at this point… which is one reason Reeves and Lawrence have decided to reunite for an unexpected sequel now in the works. In all likelihood, this belated follow-up will be met with disappointment, just as the original once was. But that’s never a strictly final judgement. Purgatory is packed with blockbusters awaiting redemption, salvation, and a second look.
Constantine is available to rent or purchase from the major digital services. For more of A.A. Dowd’s writing, visit his Authory page.

Read more