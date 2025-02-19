7 best drama TV shows of the 2020s so far, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. The White Lotus (2021-present) 6. Ted Lasso (2020-2023) 5. The Penguin (2024) 4. Succession (2018-2023) 3. The Last of Us (2023-present) 2. Stranger Things (2016-present) 1. Severance (2022-present)

Audiences continue to live in the Golden Age of Television, as they have been treated to some of the best drama shows in history. Whether they’re sci-fi mysteries like Severance or grounded, character-driven pieces like Succession, the stories shown on TV have kept viewers hooked to their screens and tuning in for more.

Though the decade is only half over, the television industry has already produced more of the best drama shows of the 2020s.

7. The White Lotus (2021-present)

The White Lotus has kept itself fresh and funny by following the exploits of different guests at each of the titular hotel’s branches. This dramedy hilariously pokes fun at the upper class with a variety of neurotic, detached, and self-involved characters, with actor Jennifer Coolidge stealing the show.

At the same time, the story grounds itself by pulling back at the layers of The White Lotus‘s guests and exploring their flaws and struggles to find fulfillment in their privileged lives. The series is also elevated by its beautiful visuals, editing, and cinematography, complementing the glamorous facade of the resort that has attracted so many viewers and oddball guests.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

6. Ted Lasso (2020-2023)

Ted Lasso surprised the world as it quickly went from being a lighthearted sports comedy to one of the most compelling dramas in modern television. The show’s titular football coach could’ve fumbled leading one of London’s soccer teams based on a joke. However, behind its ridiculous premise is a poignant story of people coping with divorce, loneliness, and mental health problems.

Thanks to Ted and the relationships he forms with his new peers, the show’s characters learn to lean on each other and grow into their best selves. While Ted Lasso tackles several heavy themes with many tear-jerking and heartwarming moments, the show presents an uplifting tale that has given much-needed optimism to its viewers.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

5. The Penguin (2024)

This series took The Batman‘s version of Gotham City to a whole new level as it follows Oz Cobb’s rise to criminal royalty as he navigates a ruined city caught up in a brutal mob war, conniving and clawing his way up to the top.

Drawing from crime classics like The Godfather, The Sopranos, and Scarface, The Penguin proved that comic book shows don’t need superpowered characters to present an engaging narrative. The series features plenty of thrilling action and twists on top of some layered characters, with Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti shining with their performances as Cobb and Sofia Falcone, respectively.

Stream The Penguin on Max.

4. Succession (2018-2023)

Like The White Lotus, this Shakespearean series immersed countless audiences in its dark satire of the upper class as the dysfunctional Roy family battled each other for control of their company. One can’t help but look away as Succession presented such a witty, well-written story filled with hilarious moments, layered characters, gripping performances, and sincere drama.

Unsurprisingly, Succession went on to receive several awards and nominations with each season, winning three Golden Globes and three Primetime Emmys, each for Best Drama Series, cementing it as one of the most revered shows in modern television history.

Stream Succession on Max.

3. The Last of Us (2023-present)

The Last of Us transcended everyone’s expectations, taking the story of its beloved video game source material to create vast and profound post-apocalyptic drama. Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey carry this story as Joel and Ellie, who develop an unexpected father-daughter relationship during their journey across a zombie-ravaged America.

However, The Last of Us succeeds where the game couldn’t by exploring the other characters who populate the show’s ruined world, depicting how people behave and find meaning in such bleak situations. Overall, The Last of Us proved that video game adaptations could be taken seriously, as the show has received several awards and has had the most-watched debut season on HBO.

Stream The Last of Us on Max.

2. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Stranger Things could’ve succumbed to relying on nostalgia or inspiration from similar stories long ago. However, the Duffer Brothers’ acclaimed Netflix series continued to captivate audiences with its fourth season.

Stranger Things achieved a unique and fantastic blend of science fiction, horror, and drama as the protagonists overcome their inner demons while battling the monsters invading Hawkins. The story so far has set up a vast and emotional epic on par with Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, and Stranger Things season 5 will surely be one of the most-watched television events of the decade.

Stream Stranger Things on Netflix.

1. Severance (2022-present)

This Apple TV+ show from creator Dan Erickson and producer Ben Stiller took the typical boring workplace and turned it into a riveting sci-fi drama filled with bizarre and fascinating mysteries just waiting to be unveiled. This is thanks to Severance‘s clever concept, which has its characters separate their work memories from their non-work memories as they spend their days working for the shadowy Lumon Industries.

Few TV shows have kept audiences guessing like Severance, as the only thing that’s known about Lumon and its employees is that their work remains “mysterious and important.” At the same time, the story has raised several deep questions about one’s identity and how memories define a person. Severance‘s mind-bending cinematography and set designs have also made the series a sight to behold. The second season has taken things to new heights, making it the best drama series of the 2020s.

Stream Severance on Apple TV+.