7 best Netflix TV shows of the 2020s so far, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Midnight Mass (2021) 6. Arcane: League of Legends (2021-2024) 5. The Queen’s Gambit (2020) 4. Baby Reindeer (2024) 3. Wednesday (2022-present) 2. Squid Game (2021-present) 1. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Netflix remains a global powerhouse for providing artistic and entertaining television shows to its subscribers. Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Stranger Things have grown into pop culture phenomenons and established the streaming platform as a cornerstone of worldwide media.

Though the 2020s have multiple streaming services competing with exceptional programs, none have achieved the same level of success as Netflix. While it has delivered plenty of popular and well-crafted series, these seven shows stand out as the best Netflix has had to offer in the 2020s so far.

7. Midnight Mass (2021)

Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, horror master Mike Flanagan unleashed another gripping saga with the miniseries Midnight Mass. After the show’s protagonist is released from prison following a DUI that killed a young woman, he returns to his hometown to find it visited by a priest who unleashes dark miracles that raise philosophical questions about religion and addiction.

Specifically, the series is a frightening and emotional exploration of how people use religion to justify committing such heinous and destructive acts. While Flanagan made Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher in the 2020s, Midnight Mass stands out as an original and thought-provoking story with plenty of strong scares, surprising twists, and award-worthy performances.

6. Arcane: League of Legends (2021-2024)

This mature video game adaptation conveys the conflict between two siblings as they are caught up and separated in a bitter war between the citizens of Piltover and Zaun. Arcane does a fantastic job adapting League of Legends into a TV show with its massive steampunk worldbuilding, beautifully detailed animation, and stellar voice acting. However, what drew audiences to this series was its emotional narrative and variety of well-rounded characters.

No matter what side a character is on, Arcane doesn’t portray them based on a black-and-white morality. The way the cast grows and changes throughout the series have made it one of the most beloved and sophisticated video game adaptations ever.

5. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

This period drama captivated viewers as it followed chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she fought to be the best at the game and battled her drug and alcohol addiction. Thanks to an exciting narrative, stunning visuals, and an enthralling performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, chess had never been so thrilling on television.

But overall, The Queen’s Gambit appealed to its audience with its intelligent, grounded, and uplifting underdog story, which provided the perfect escape for people during the worldwide pandemic.

4. Baby Reindeer (2024)

Created and led by actor/comedian Richard Gadd, this series follows a man being stalked by a violent woman, forcing him to confront her and his own unresolved trauma. Since this series is based on his real-life experiences, Gadd presents an intense and authentic portrayal of the destructive effects of stalking and sexual abuse long after it has occurred, as well as how far people are willing to go for attention.

Baby Reindeer received massive acclaim and popularity, with Netflix adding an incredible amount of subscribers from the show. While the series developed an overly obsessive fanbase, very much reflecting the problems the show addresses, it was a masterfully crafted story that needed to be told as modern society continues to confront the true reality of abuse and how it persists in the present day.

3. Wednesday (2022-present)

This teenage horror comedy instantly became one of Netflix’s most viral shows in 2022 as it became popular with Gen Z viewers, particularly on social media. Wednesday already had enough brand recognition as a story based on The Addams Family. However, the series was elevated by Scream Queen Jenna Ortega’s lead performance as the sardonic and witty Wednesday Addams, whose rebellious teen spirit won over the hearts of countless audiences.

The series also rose to the top thanks to the creative leadership of Alfred Gough, Mark Millar, and Tim Burton. This trio created an eye-catching masterpiece of black comedy and Gothic horror reminiscent of the latter’s greatest hits.

2. Squid Game (2021-present)

This South Korean sensation took Netflix by storm as streamers got hooked on watching the titular death game, in which a lower-class man competes against several other contestants for a grand prize to pay off his gambling debts.

This ensemble thriller presented a smart, layered narrative brimming with dark satire, terrific performances, powerful social commentary, and several harrowing twists that kept its viewers gasping and guessing. Despite it not being a Hollywood production, Squid Game rocked the world online, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series and winning several awards.

1. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Even after a three-year wait for season 4, Stranger Things rose to greater heights as it delved deeper into the mystery of the Upside Down and its ongoing war with Hawkins. Essentially releasing eight movies in its fourth season, this hit series delivered a sprawling and terrifying sci-fi epic that reinvented the franchise while making it more popular than ever before. Stranger Things proved it wasn’t afraid to venture even further into the darkness with its story, as shown by season 4’s shocking twist ending.

However, as Vecna tormented the citizens of Hawkins in this, Stranger Things gave a heartfelt exploration of mental health that resonated with countless audiences, particularly in its iconic fourth episode. All this has established it as Netflix’s greatest original series, with the show’s final season being one of the most highly anticipated television events of 2025.

