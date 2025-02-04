 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The 7 Best Super Bowl Ads from the Past 10 years

By
David Harbour and Isaiah Mustafa on a horse in an ad for Tide.
Tide / Tide

Aside from football, the Super Bowl is famous for its many big-budget, high-concept commercials. The advertisements that air on game day are usually comedic, extravagant videos with celebrity cameos. Other times, they’re cinematic and emotional adverts that effectively connect with the audience. Sometimes, these commercials are even more entertaining than the Super Bowl itself. The 2025 Super Bowl is gearing up to unleash another wave of big advertisements. However, it’s unclear if they can top these seven Super Bowl ads, which rank as some of the best from the past decade.

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe

CeraVe effectively promoted its moisturizing cream in a commercial starring Michael Cera. The comedic actor puts himself at the center of a hilarious parody of over-the-top beauty product commercials, complete with flowery language, hunky male models, sexual undertones, and some sort of dolphin-unicorn hybrid. However, it is revealed that Cera was actually pitching this commercial to CeraVe executives, who were not that impressed. They may not have liked it, but audiences sure did.

Recommended Videos

The DunKings – Dunkin’ Donuts

Ben Affleck did a spectacular Dunkin’ Donuts commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl in which he worked at a store drive-in and was visited by Jennifer Lopez. Affleck topped this commercial the following year by crashing JLo’s recording session with his new boy band, The DunKings, which consists of NFL superstar Tom Brady and Affleck’s pal, Matt Damon. Affleck sings a new Dunkin-centric song to add it to JLo’s new album, but she isn’t having it. Even Damon shares her embarrassment, especially when he reuses his iconic line from Good Will Hunting. Affleck and JLo may no longer be together, but that doesn’t make this commercial any less perfect.

The Shining – Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

Bryan Cranston has appeared in many notable Super Bowl commercials, most of which have him reprising his role as Walter White from Breaking Bad. However, Cranston topped them all when he played Jack Torrance from The Shining in a commercial for Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. This soda commercial features a perfect recreation of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror film, mimicking several iconic scenes with accurate sets, costumes, and cinematography. Specifically, it shows Cranston chopping through the bathroom door with a bottle of Mountain Dew, a wave of green soda surging out of Overlook Hotel’s elevator, and Cranston playing those creepy Grady twins. Is this commercial better than the original film? Certainly not. But it’s still very sweet.

Crocodile Dundee Reboot Trailer – Australia

Who was disappointed when they learned this was a fake trailer? This commercial presents Danny McBride as Brian Dundee, the son of Crocodile Dundee, who travels to Australia for an epic adventure through the Outback alongside Chris Hemsworth. This film is also said to feature other Australian actors like Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy, Luke Bracey, and Russell Crowe. It even has Paul Hogan reprising his role as Crocodile Dundee. While this commercial teases a must-see comedy odyssey, it takes a weird turn when Brian starts touring the beaches, tasting wine, and eating at world-class restaurants. Eventually, Brian shares everyone else’s disappointment when he realizes he’s actually in a tourism ad for Australia. Though this reboot could’ve been an excellent film, it’s still an incredible way for Australia to market itself.

Upstream – Toyota

This 2021 commercial from Toyota centers around Jessica Long, a USA Team Paralympic swimmer who had won 13 gold medals at the time of this ad’s release. It’s a visually and emotionally beautiful video showing Long literally swimming through her life. At the same time, a phone conversation plays over the video detailing how she was adopted from Siberia and how her legs had to be amputated. Though Long’s adopted mother is warned that her child will have a challenging life, the former claims it will be amazing, nevertheless, and that she looks forward to meeting her.

Though some critics labeled the advert “inspiration porn,” the commercial was overall praised for its heartwarming depiction of Long’s life. It showcases humanity’s strength and potential against great hardships without objectifying or pitying Long, and Toyota effectively connected with its narrative by presenting itself as a proud partner to her Paralympic team. While many corporate ads fumble with emotional marketing, this one featured a genuine message that gave a talented athlete the spotlight she deserved.

The Bud Knight – Bud Light/Game of Thrones

In one of the Bud Knight’s many epic tales, the blue warrior is shown entering a medieval jousting match. The commercial starts humorously enough with the Bud Knight telling people to hold his beers before the match begins. However, the commercial completely changes when the Knight’s opponent reveals himself as the Mountain from Game of Thrones. After the Mountain crushes the Knight’s head like Oberyn Martell, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons shows up and scorches everything, revealing the video to be a promo for Game of Thrones season 8. While the final season of this show disappointed many fans, they cannot deny it had some incredible marketing.

It’s a Tide Ad – Tide

How often does an ad invade another ad? Throughout the 2018 Super Bowl, actor David Harbour starred in several commercials that seem to be promoting different products. However, he denies all the possibilities and says it’s an ad for Tide laundry detergent. Harbour crashes commercials for cars, beer, auto insurance, jewelry, and Mr. Clean. He even manages to pop up in a commercial for Old Spice, which itself is known for its wacky surprising advertisements. With Harbor’s hysterical and unexpected appearances, this clever marketing campaign from Tide keeps its product fresh in viewers’ minds, making for one of the most inventive Super Bowl advertisements in recent memory.

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
What’s new on Paramount+ in February 2025
A woman leans up against a man while sitting down in 1923 season 2.

Paramount+ in February 2025 is a tale of two original series: 1923 and Yellowjackets. The former is a prequel to Yellowstone starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren that hasn't had a new episode in over two years. But the upcoming second season will bring this chapter of the Dutton family saga to a close. As for Yellowjackets, Showtime's breakout drama will only be available for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Some of the other highlights this month include the music special Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later, and multiple seasons of MTV Unplugged and VH1 Storytellers. There are also returning CBS series, including Tracker season 2, as well as an assortment of fan-favorite movies and live sporting events.

Read more
What’s new on HBO and Max in February 2025
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3.

It's time to go on vacation again in February on HBO and Max, or at least it's time to check in with The White Lotus. Season 3 of this darkly funny anthology series will arrive on February 16 with an almost completely new cast. As the story shifts to Thailand, viewers will learn more about the latest group of characters staying at the White Lotus resort and which ones won't be coming home.
John Oliver's political comedy talk show Last Week Tonight will also return for its 12th season on February 16, after the season premiere of The White Lotus. And we're sure that Oliver will have much to say about the first month of 2025. If you need an alternative to football on Super Bowl Sunday, The Puppy Bowl will be back on Max. For movie lovers, Max has added Speed, Malcolm X, and many other great titles. On February 17, superhero fans can catch Watchmen: Chapter II, the concluding chapter of this animated adaptation that finally restores the original ending from the comic.
The complete list of what's coming to HBO and Max in February 2025 is below. Our film and TV show recommendations are in bold.

We also have lists of the best movies on HBO and HBO Max and the best shows on HBO and HBO Max to help you decide what to watch next. If HBO isn't your only go-to streaming service, we have helpful articles on the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix, as well as the best movies streaming on Amazon and the best shows streaming on Amazon.

Read more
What’s new on Peacock in February 2025
Renée Zellweger and Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Peacock is looking for love in all the rom-com places in February by letting the new Bridget Jones movie skip theaters and go direct-to-streaming. On February 13 — the day before Valentine's Day — Renée Zellweger will reprise the title role in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which finds Bridget widowed from the love of her life, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). But four years later, Bridget may find love again with either Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) or a much younger man named Roxter (Leo Woodall).

If you don't want to wait that long, Peacock has already added the gothic romance Crimson Peak, and other romantic flicks including Deliver Us From Eva, Hitch, and Stardust. Even the Twilight films are back for February.

Read more