7 most anticipated animated movies of 2025, ranked

Though animated movies have struggled to succeed in recent years, 2025 should continue to present new films to add to the genre’s modern comeback. Studios like Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, and Warner Bros. have churned out more blockbusters featuring different styles of animation for viewers to experience.

Though a decent number of these films are sequels, animation continues to provide room for creativity as the industry has produced several original movies scheduled to premiere within the next 12 months. Now that the New Year is here, cinephiles and animation lovers should keep their eyes out for these seven movies in 2025.

7. Animal Farm (TBD 2025)

Directed by Andy Serkis, Animal Farm adapts author George Orwell’s allegorical novella of the same name, in which a group of talking animals revolts against their oppressive farmer. At first glance, this movie seems like another family-friendly picture.

However, true to Orwell’s acclaimed writing style, Animal Farm presents a more mature tale about totalitarianism, using the animals’ story to explore the rise of Stalinism that took over Russia during the Soviet era. There have been multiple adaptations of Orwell’s book in the past, but none have featured the type of computer-generated animation Serkis has mastered throughout his career.

6. Wildwood (TBD 2025)

Stop-motion animation has been making a resurgence in recent years, and Wildwood is sure to continue that trend to great fanfare. This dark fantasy film follows two friends who travel into a magic forest to rescue a baby from a murder of crows. The Laika-produced movie is directed by Travis Knight, who should deliver another masterpiece after helming the stop-motion classic Kubo and the Two Strings and the 2018 blockbuster Bumblebee.

This movie’s cast is also brimming with stars such as Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, Angela Basset, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Jermaine Clement, and Richard E. Grant, with a young Peyton Elizabeth Lee leading such a promising new tale of magic and adventure.

5. Dog Man (January 31, 2025)

Following a slew of hits like Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot, and Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks seems to have another animated hit with its big-screen adaptation of Dog Man.

A spinoff of the Captain Underpants franchise, this film features the birth of the titular supercop after a life-threatening accident involving a police officer and his faithful dog. It’s certainly a unique premise, and the film’s trailer teases enough vibrant animation and kid-friendly humor to bring families to theaters later this winter.

4. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (February 28, 2025)

This animated adventure shows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, of all people, trying to stop alien invaders from conquering the Earth with mind control. The fact that this film is a Looney Tunes cartoon has already drummed up enough attention.

However, given that this movie nearly survived the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, unlike Coyote vs. Acme, The Day the Earth Blew Up is another cartoon gem that has waited years to reveal itself in theaters. Surely enough, the movie has received glowing reviews since its early premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

3. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants (December 19, 2025)

The fourth SpongeBob film to be released in theaters, Search for Squarepants will see the titular hero travel into the ocean depths to once again take on the dreaded Flying Dutchman. Despite the scarce details surrounding the film, the fact that it’s a SpongeBob movie ensures audiences will be treated to more hilarious undersea shenanigans.

The movie will also show animation icon Mark Hamill replacing Brian Doyle-Murray as the voice of the Flying Dutchman, presenting a unique take on the iconic villain.

2. Elio (June 13, 2025)

If a movie has Pixar attached to it, it’s sure to get plenty of buzz. Elio is a sci-fi adventure that follows an antisocial boy obsessed with aliens. Elio is abducted by extraterrestrials who mistake him for the ambassador of Earth. It’s always a treat to see Pixar unveil a brand-new story, especially one in which the studio takes a rare trip through the wonders of space.

Based on the film’s trailer, Elio promises to deliver a wondrous but relatable story about a boy trying to find his place in the universe. Even after all these years, it’s clear from Elio that Pixar still hasn’t lost its creativity or artistry.

1. Zootopia 2 (November 26, 2025)

Nearly a decade after Zootopia broke box office records and won big at the Oscars, the highly anticipated sequel will follow Hopps and Wilde as they investigate another case in the animal metropolis. Such a story will expand the world of Zootopia as it explores the reptile community and introduces cast members like Ke Huy Quan (Loki) and Fortune Feimster (The L Word: Generation Q).

Amongst the many other animated films in 2025, Zootopia 2 has garnered the most hype as the sequel to one of the most popular and acclaimed movies of the 21st century. Disney will try to capture lightning in a bottle again with Zootopia 2 when it releases in theaters this holiday season.