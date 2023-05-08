 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

7 obscure sci-fi movies from the 1980s you need to watch

Anthony Orlando
By

Though the 1980s were a terrific time for science-fiction films, there were a few members of the genre that didn’t get the recognition they deserve and faded into relative obscurity. Many of them did generate a decent cult following over the years, yet they remain underrated pieces of cinema that demand to be seen by a much wider audience.

So for audiences looking for a new sci-fi movie to get on board with, check out these seven films from the ’80s that stand out as some of the genre’s unsung wonders.

Related Videos

The Last Starfighter (1984)

Alex Rogan in "The Last Starfighter."

Director Nick Castle’s The Last Starfighter depicts a teenager from Earth who gets drafted into an intergalactic war after getting the high score in a special arcade game. Basically, Star Wars meets Tron, this space opera isn’t the most original sci-fi film to come out of the ’80s.

However, it’s still a simple but exciting adventure that feels like it was taken straight out of a video game, and there’s an endearing sense of love and wonder in the story and its characters that can appeal to audiences of all ages. Likewise, the special effects, though unrealistic today, are amongst the first large-scale uses of CGI to create a movie, making it a must-see for film aficionados.

2010: The Year We Make Contact (1984)

Discovery One floating behind a star in "2010: The Year We Made Contact."

Though 2010 is the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s magnum opus, 2001: A Space Odyssey, a surprising amount of people don’t even acknowledge its existence. This film may not have reached the level of cinematic genius of Kubrick’s original film, but director Peter Hyams’s follow-up is still a terrific sci-fi adventure that answers the lingering questions over what happened to Dave Bowman and HAL on their fateful voyage to Jupiter. It also gives audiences a marvelously heartfelt ending that is sure to make them consider their place in the universe.

Time Bandits (1981)

The Supreme Being in "Time Bandits."

Directed by Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam, this surreal adventure follows a young boy who gets dragged through time by a group of thieves who steal treasure from different eras using a mystical map. With a gang of time-traveling dwarfs, an evil wizard who hates slugs, and God as a giant echoing head, this film is the clever and bizarre tale one would expect from a former Python. Audiences will feel like they’ve fallen down the rabbit hole as they experience this film’s ambitious story, quirky humor, and phantasmagorical visuals.

Prince of Darkness (1987)

A giant canister holding a green liquid in "Prince of Darkness."

As the second film in John Carpenter’s “Apocalypse Trilogy,” Prince of Darkness follows a priest and a group of quantum physics students as they encounter Satan in the form of a sentient green liquid that takes control of anyone it touches. Unlike most demonic possession movies, this combines science and religion to create an intriguing and thought-provoking idea of how God and the Devil could exist.

Fans of Carpenter’s The Thing will undoubtedly see the similarities in both of these films, which, along with the performances by Donald Pleasance and Alice Cooper, makes this cosmic horror worth a viewing.

Society (1989)

Bill Whitney in "Society."

This underrated horror comedy follows a troubled teenager who believes his wealthy family is part of a murderous sex cult. While this film may be undermined by its B-movie acting and humor, it still has a unique and surprising story with a clever commentary about society’s upper class that feels even more relevant today. Also, the movie’s shocking third act features some of the most realistic and grotesque body horror effects you will ever see.

Re-Animator (1985)

Herbert West in "Re-Animator."

Based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, this horror film follows two scientists who experiment with a neon green serum that can resurrect dead bodies, which naturally has terrible consequences when used on human corpses in the vein of Pet Sematary and Frankenstein.

It may come across as cheesy and over-the-top at times, but thanks to some killer practical effects and a frightening score inspired by Psycho, Re-Animator retains a classic horror feel that should please die-hard fans of the genre.

The Entity (1982)

Carla Moran in "The Entity" (1981).

Unlike the other films on this list, The Entity is actually based on a true story. The Entity follows a single mother with a traumatic past who is haunted and sexually assaulted by an invisible, extradimensional force. Though it isn’t as popular as similar classics like The Exorcist or Poltergeist, it is still a visceral and nightmarish depiction of trauma and how it can continue manifesting in one’s life, elevated by Barbara Hershey’s outstanding performance. It was even called one of the scariest films of all time by none other than director Martin Scorsese, which should make any cinephile want to see it for themselves.

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Where to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horse running down the track at the Kentucky Derby.

The first Saturday in May is reserved for horse racing as the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby takes center stage. Known as "the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place at its signature track, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 6. The race kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, with the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to occur in the coming weeks.

Twenty horses are set to compete in the Derby, which is dubbed "The Run for the Roses." The favorite to win is Forte, who opened with 3-1 odds. The race is a gambler's dream, as betters win over $150 million wagering on the Kentucky Derby each year. Even if you don't like betting, the fast action provides an instant boost of serotonin.

Read more
Canelo vs. Ryder live stream: Watch the boxing match from anywhere
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder poster.

The biggest star in boxing returns home this weekend. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will defend his unified super middleweight belts against John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in Canelo's hometown of Guadalajara. The boxing superstar hasn't hasn't fought in Mexico since 2011, and his return home has his fans hyped up.

John Ryder is the mandatory challenger for the WBO super middleweight belt. He's a major underdog, but his iron chin could prove a challenge for Canelo. Ryder has only been knocked out once, a seventh round TKO by Nick Blackwell in 2017. Fans are hoping that the electric atmosphere of Canelo's hometown will give him the boost he needs to get the stoppage.

Read more
Is there a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Nebula (Karen Gillan), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and Drax (Dave Bautista) wearing black and red uniforms, walking along a metal ship hallway.

When a certain type of movie ends, audiences know it's not time to leave the theaters just yet. It's now a ritual for audiences to linger after the end credits roll for superhero movies and even "regular" movies like John Wick: Chapter 4, as they know there will be one or two (or in some cases, more) "stingers" that tease about the endless sequels and cinematic universes that dominate the pop culture landscape. Marvel perfected the art of the end credits sequence in The Avengers, with the reveal of Thanos as the architect behind a grand scheme to collect all the Infinity Stones.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is certain to continue this tradition when it's released on May 4. The last film in James Gunn's trilogy, Vol. 3 has fans curious about what will happen to the beloved team in what appears to be their final adventure together. Does the film have any post-end credits scenes? And if so, what do they reveal about the future of the Guardians and the MCU? Find out by reading below!
How many post-credit scenes are there in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?
There are two post-credit end scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first one appears shortly after the main cast credits are shown. The second scene occurs after all of the credits have been displayed. Both are short and run approximately 90 seconds each.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene No. 1: a new team is born

Read more