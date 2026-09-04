A 120-inch screen from 8 inches away? XGIMI just made it happen

Getting a 120-inch screen into your living room usually sounds like a project that requires a lot of space, careful planning, and perhaps a very understanding partner. XGIMI’s latest projectors want to make that considerably easier.

Announced at IFA 2026, the new XGIMI AURA 3 Series consists of the AURA 3 Pro and flagship AURA 3 Max. Both are ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors designed to sit close to a wall rather than across the room. With the Max, you can get a 120-inch picture with the projector sitting just 8 inches away. That’s already useful if you don’t want a projector dangling from your ceiling, but XGIMI has packed in plenty of home theater hardware to make the resulting giant picture worth looking at.

A huge picture without rearranging the living room

The AURA 3 Series can project images up to 200 inches and uses an RGB triple-laser light source. The AURA 3 Max reaches up to 5,700 ISO lumens, while the Pro tops out at 4,100 ISO lumens. More interesting is XGIMI’s new Dynamic Dual Iris technology. Rather than relying on a single aperture to control the amount of light reaching the screen, the system uses two dynamically controlled apertures. XGIMI says this helps produce deeper blacks and improves contrast, with the projectors capable of reaching up to a claimed 8,000:1 native contrast ratio.

A new X-VISION AI Image Processor handles picture processing, and support includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode. When you aren’t watching anything, XGIMI has even found another job for that enormous blank wall. Its WALL app can display digital artwork, essentially turning the projector into an oversized digital canvas when movie night is over.

Gamers haven’t been forgotten

The AURA 3 Series isn’t solely aimed at movies, either. XGIMI says these are the world’s first 4K 120Hz UST projectors, with support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). That combination could make them particularly tempting for anyone who likes the idea of playing games on a screen significantly larger than most TVs. You won’t necessarily need a separate sound system straight away, either. Both models pack an 80W Harman Kardon speaker system with Dolby Atmos. Google TV is built in for streaming, and it even supports 3D, with two pairs of glasses included. The AURA 3 Series launches on Kickstarter on October 20. Early pricing is set at $2,199 for the AURA 3 Pro and $2,399 for the AURA 3 Max.