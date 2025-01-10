 Skip to main content
A Working Man trailer: Jason Statham re-teams with David Ayer for action thriller

By
Jason Statham stares menancingly in A Working Man.
Amazon MGM Studios

Jason Statham channels his inner Liam Neeson from Taken to find a missing girl in the trailer for A Working Man.

After the death of his wife, Levon Cade (Statham) leaves the Royal Marines to settle down, electing to live a peaceful life working in construction. After his boss’ daughter Jenny (Arianna Rivas) is abducted, Levon embarks on a mission to find her and exact his vengeance on the kidnappers. Levon infiltrates the city’s criminal underbelly and discovers the abduction is part of a human trafficking network involving gangs, the mob, and corrupt government officials.

“You killed your way into this. You’re gonna have to kill your way out of it,” Levon’s friend Gunny (David Harbour) says in the trailer.

A Working Man‘s ensemble includes Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro.

A Working Man | Official Trailer

David Ayer directed A Working Man from a script he co-wrote with Sylvester Stallone, based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade. Ayer and Statham teamed up for 2024’s The Beekeeper, another action movie involving a revenge-fueled assassin on a quest for vengeance. Released in January 2024, The Beekeeper did respectable business, grossing $153 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

Statham remains one of Hollywood’s most reliable action stars, especially in B-movies. Statham’s recent work includes Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, and The Expend4bles.

A Working Man will receive a theatrical release from Amazon MGM Studios. After theaters, Statham’s action movie will eventually head to Prime Video.

A Working Man opens on March 28, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
