3 action movies on Max you need to watch in September

Kirsten Dunst stands near bright lights in Civil War.
A24

Perhaps no streaming service has more good movies than Max, but the streaming service has a major problem when it comes to actually surfacing the content that its subscribers might enjoy. If you’re looking for some compelling action movies on the streamer, you might be frustrated by how difficult it actually is to find them.

That’s why we’ve done some of the hard work for you in order to figure out exactly which action movies are worth streaming this month. Start with these three movies, which are some of the best action movies available on Max right now.

Greenland (2020)

Greenland | Official Trailer [HD] | On Demand Everywhere December 18th

Gerard Butler’s entire career has been filled with hits and misses, but Greenland might be one of the most underrated. The film tells the story of an estranged couple and their young son as they try to survive as the world is devastated by a massive comet and its after-effects.

As they attempt to find a place to land, they find themselves encountering everything great and terrible about humanity before they ultimately wind up on a plane that might be their last, best hope. Butler swings for the fences every time he’s up at bat, and with Greenland, he managed to hit a pretty compelling home run.

You can watch Greenland on Max.

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Infernal Affairs Trilogy | 4K Restoration Trailer | Opens September 16

A tense thriller that was also the basis for Martin Scorsese‘s The DepartedInfernal Affairs follows a Triad gang member who infiltrates the Hong Kong police force, and a Hong Kong officer who is assigned to go deep undercover. As each of them rises through the ranks, their covers become more and more perilous, leading to a cat and mouse game as they try to sniff one another out.

The Departed is bigger and in some ways more ambitious, but Infernal Affairs is great in part because it feels like a more streamlined, elegant version of the same story that keeps all the excitement but loses some of the more extraneous details and characters.

You can watch Infernal Affiars on Max.

Civil War (2024)

A man holds a gun in Civil War.
A24

Although it caused some controversy upon its release, Civil War feels like a movie that will stand the test of time. Set in a version of America that has been divided and is at war with itself, the film follows two photographers, one rookie and one veteran, who travel along with two journalists to document what appears to be the final days of the conflict.

Along the way, they encounter more danger than they bargained for, and figure out exactly what their role is in documenting the violence around them. Anchored by an incredible Kirsten Dunst performance, Civil War is riveting all the way through to its surprising, inevitable conclusion.

You can watch Civil War on Max.

