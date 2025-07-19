Furiosa, Bullet Train headline our list of action movies on HBO Max to watch (July 2025)

Although it might have a branding problem, it’s hard to deny HBO Max’s library when you get into the app. The streaming service has a deep vault of classic films that are catnip for me, but just as crucially, they have plenty of recent blockbusters that are worth your time.

If you’re looking for action this July we’ve pulled together three movies that fit the bill perfectly, regardless of what you’re looking for:

Aquaman (2018)

Just as Superman has reminded us all that superhero movies are supposed to be silly, Aquaman did the same thing all the way back in 2018. This film, which stars Jason Momoa as the king of the sea, follows Arthur Curry as he comes into conflict with his half-brother and ultimately accepts his mantle as the king of Atlantis.

Along the way, we get time with Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, and a variety of delightful undersea critters. Aquaman is not ultimately a very serious movie, but it matches the energy of Momoa perfectly, and as a result, it’s a hugely entertaining one.

You can watch Aquaman on HBO Max.

Bullet Train (2022)

You might have thought that Brad Pitt was past the point in his career where he could lead an all-out action comedy, but you would be mistaken. Bullet Train sees Pitt playing an assassin who wants to change. He hops on a bullet train and finds himself face-to-face with people who are after the same thing he’s looking for.

Featuring some expertly choreographed fight scenes, a zippy pace, and a satisfying conclusion, Bullet Train is exactly the kind of lighthearted action movie that we simply don’t get enough of anymore, and it features a great ensemble cast.

You can watch Bullet Train on HBO Max.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

When you’re following up on one of the greatest action movies ever made, you’re almost destined for failure. In spite of those lofty expectations, Furiosa turned out to be a hugely successful movie in its own right. This prequel tells the story of Furiosa before the events of Fury Road in five heartbreaking chapters.

The film is less all-out action-forward than Fury Road, but it still has several of the best car chase sequences of the decade. Even better is Anya Taylor-Joy’s central performance, which feels destined to stand the test of time.

You can watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on HBO Max.