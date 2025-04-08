Adolescence just became Netflix’s No. 4 Most Popular English-Language Series

Adolescence continues to skyrocket up the Netflix charts. In just under one month, Adolescence is now No. 4 on Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV list.

Since its premiere on March 13, Adolescence has accumulated over 114 million views in nearly four weeks. That’s higher than every season of Bridgerton, including season 1’s 113 million viewers.

Netflix uses a 91-day window to measure viewership, meaning Adolescence has around 65 more days to climb into the top three. Based on its current trajectory, Adolescence will likely pass the No. 3 show on the all-time list, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with 115.6 million viewers.

Adolescence might also pass the No. 2 show on the list, Stranger Things season 4. The Duffer Brothers series registered 140.7 million viewers. However, it’s unlikely Adolescence will reach the No. 1 show, Wednesday season 1, with 252.1 million viewers. Still, it’s an amazing accomplishment for a four-episode series about a challenging topic.

In Adolescence, 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl, Katie Leonard (Emilia Holliday). Stephen Graham, who co-created the series with Jack Thorne, plays Jamie’s father, Eddie. Adolescence explores the circumstances that led to the tragic event, the history of bullying against Jamie, and the impact the case has on Eddie and his family.

Adolescence also stars Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and newcomer Amélie Pease. Each of the four episodes is shot in one continuous take.

The series has been met with critical acclaim and will be a major contender at the 2025 Emmys.

Stream all four episodes of Adolescence on Netflix.