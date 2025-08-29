 Skip to main content
Alan Ritchson has met with James Gunn. Will Reacher star play Batman in the DCU?

Reacher wants to be Bruce Wayne

Alan Ritchson walks on the left, as Batman stares on the right.
Prime Video/Warner Bros. Pictures

Alan Ritchson has made it abundantly clear that he wants to play Batman. Luckily for the Reacherstar, the architect of the DC Universe is looking for the next Caped Crusader.

In an interview with Variety, Ritchson addressed those Batman rumors with James Gunn himself.

“Well, it’s not rumor that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself,” Ritchson said. “And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman.”

On a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused, Gunn expressed his admiration for Ritchson and called himself a “big fan” of the actor. Gunn did not indicate if he’s looking to cast Ritchson as Bruce Wayne.

While Gunn remained silent about Batman, Ritchson opened up about his meeting with DC and said he probably won’t play the Dark Knight. However, Ritchson hopes he receives a chance to portray another character in the DCU.

“But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future,” Ritchson added. “I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

Ritchson has experience playing superheroes in the DC Universe. On Smallville, Ritchson played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in four episodes. In 2018, Ritchson portrayed Hank Hall/Hawk for three seasons on the DC series, Titans.

An American James Bond? This rising star will not portray 007

If Ritchson ends up playing Batman, it won’t replace Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Pattinson is currently playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga. The English actor first portrayed Gotham’s most famous superhero in 2022’s The Batman. Pattinson will reprise the role for The Batman Part II, in theaters October 1, 2027.

Pattinson’s Batman is labeled under DC Elseworlds. This means that The Batman is not part of DC’s shared universe. 

Gunn will cast the DC Universe’s Bruce Wayne in The Brave and the Bolda father-son movie featuring Bruce Wayne as Batman and Damian Wayne as Robin. The Flash’s Andy Muschietti remains attached to direct The Brave and the Bold

