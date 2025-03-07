 Skip to main content
Reacher as Batman? Alan Ritchson wants to play the Caped Crusader

By
Alan Ritchson Answers The Web's Most Searched Questions

If Alan Ritchson could play Batman, he would.

In an interview with Wired, the Reacher star was asked if he’s playing Batman.

“Would I play Batman? Yes,” Ritchson said. “Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman. I would don the suit.”

Ritchson even practiced his Batman voice and declared, “Gotham is mine.” The actor laughed and said, “Look at that. I don’t even have to practice. It just comes out naturally.”

Ritchson has been very open about his desire to play Bruce Wayne. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson explained that he loves the Batcave and that intelligence is Batman’s superpower.

“I would love to play Batman,” Ritchson told THR. “There, I said it. I’ll shout it from the rooftops. I want to be Bruce Wayne!”

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
