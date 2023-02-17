Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: watch day 18, February 17

True crime aficionados are in for a treat as the trial of prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh is being televised and streamed for the curious public to watch. The once wealthy and powerful patriarch of a South Carolina family is accused of brutally murdering his wife and son in 2021.

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction, and the revelations from the trial have certainly proved that old adage to be true. Want to catch the latest developments in the trial, including eyewitness testimony and a defense from the accused himself? Digital Trends will tell you when and where to watch the trial of the year.

Watch the Alex Murdaugh trial live stream on YouTube

Want to live stream the Alex Murdaugh trial and catch the latest developments as they happen in real time? If so, you have two options. The first is watching the trial on YouTube.

Watch the Alex Murdaugh trial live stream on Court TV

You can also live stream the Alex Murdaugh trial on Court TV. Court TV features live gavel-to-gavel coverage, detailed legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most interesting and high-profile trials.

A brief overview of the Alex Murdaugh case

On June 7, 2021, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found dead at the family hunting lodge. Both had been shot to death. Paul had been awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 boat crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead, but there was no apparent motive for the murders and no obvious suspects.

On September 4, 2021, Alex Murdaugh, father to Paul and husband to Margaret, was shot in the head, but survived. Three days later, Alex is accused of stealing over $1 million from his law firm. On September 15, police reveal that Alex arranged for his own shooting to capitalize on a $10 million life insurance policy, which he had hoped would go to his surviving son, Richard.

But wait, this tale of murder and corruption only gets weirder. Also on September 15, 2021, the 2018 death of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield is investigated by police officials. Satterfield died at the Murdaugh residence after tripping and falling. Initially ruled as an accident, officials have now exhumed her body to look for traces of foul play.

After at first being indicted on a litany of financial crimes related to his embezzling money from his firm, Alex Murdaugh was at last indicted for the murders of his wife and son on July 14, 2022. His trial started on January 23, 2023 and will continue for a few weeks.

