  1. Movies & TV

Watch every Watchman episode for free this weekend

By

Watchman, HBO’s popular limited series, will be available to watch for free this weekend. 

From June 19 to 21 — the weekend of Juneteenth — all nine episodes of Watchman are free to watch on HBO.com and on On Demand. There will also be a Watchman marathon on HBO and HBO Latino on Friday. 

HBO’s Watchman is a full-fledged sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ influential 1986 graphic novel. HBO’s series is set about 30 years after the original comic series and directly builds off of the events of that story.

The show is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, and these superheroes rely on technology, weapons, and their own skills to get the job done. The drama series is more relevant than ever today due to its examination of race and the criminal justice system. 

The show debuted last fall, and while it became extremely popular with fans, creator Damon Lindelof recently told USA Today that there won’t be a second season. 

Editors' Recommendations

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO

best new movies to stream this week da 5 bloods

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix Series

Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier: Everything we know about the Disney+ series

marvel captain america civil war anthony mackie the winter soldier falcon

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

tales from the loop

Marvel’s Loki series: Everything we know about the Disney+ show

Loki in Thor Ragnorok

How to download movies from Amazon Prime for offline viewing

how to download amazon prime movies and tv shows

How to watch Mr. Robot online: stream all four seasons for free

The 35 best movies on HBO right now

The best anime on Netflix right now

HBO Max review: A rough start, but plenty of potential

The best family movies on Netflix right now

best family movies on netflix film review despicable me

Excellent! Here’s the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music

The Batman: Cast, release date, and everything else we know about the movie

The Batman

The best free TV show episodes on YouTube

The best fantasy movies on Netflix