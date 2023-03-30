All the upcoming MCU movies we know about

Right now, Marvel Studios seem to have more movies in its lineup than it can handle. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to branch out with alternate timelines and new characters, the studio has plenty more stories to share with all the true believers out there.

From wacky spacefaring adventures to grounded political thrillers, here are all the upcoming Marvel movies that are known so far.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this threequel will be Marvel Studios’ next big theatrical release. In what is set up to be their last ride together, the Guardians of the Galaxy will be pitted against the High Evolutionary and the all-powerful Adam Warlock. With such formidable foes, the Guardians will surely go out in a blaze of glory when they land in theaters this May.

The Marvels (November 10, 2023)

This film will see Carol Danvers team up with her number one fan, Kamala Khan, and her friend Monica Rambeau. This story was set up when Danvers and Khan inexplicably swap places with each other in Ms. Marvel and when Rambeau was told by a Skrull to meet with “an old friend of [her] mother’s” in WandaVision. It’s unknown what sort of cosmic threat they’ll have to face, but will these three superheroes teaming up, their first film together will surely be marvelous.

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

After Sam Wilson took up the mantle of Captain America in Phase Four, audiences will soon see him soar back into theaters in 2024. It’s unknown what this film has in store in terms of story. But with the new Falcon, President Thunderbolt Ross, and the Leader from The Incredible Hulk returning for this film, New World Order is shaping up to be another superpowered spy thriller that will fit right in with the franchise.

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

After multiple shows and films sowed the seeds for this story, the MCU will finally show this group of former villains and antiheroes teaming up to fight for the U.S. government. Essentially Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts will show these fighters take a slippery chance at redemption as they serve their devious leader, Val. And since with rumors that the team will face off against the ultra-powerful Sentry, one can only imagine how they could possibly complete their big mission.

Blade (September 6, 2024)

Mahershala Ali will suit up as the dreaded Daywalker in this long-awaited reboot of Blade, but it will still be a while before audiences see him in the flesh. Blade made an off-screen appearance at the end of Eternals when he met with Dane Whitman, but other than that, this vampire slayer has been kept in the dark. But the implication that Blade could be teaming up with the Black Knight in this upcoming film will make it worth the wait.

Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)

Fans are excited to see Ryan Reynolds join the MCU by suiting up to play the Marc with a Mouth in his third solo film. And they are especially psyched that Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine alongside Deadpool, finally bringing together the greatest dynamic duo of the Marvel Universe to the big screen.

Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)

After Mister Fantastic made his surprise debut as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, audiences have wanted to see more of him and his team on Earth-616 in this upcoming blockbuster.

Despite John Krasinski briefly appearing as Reed Richards, people have yet to learn who will play each member of Marvel’s First Family in the main MCU timeline. But no matter the cast, this film will undoubtedly clobber the competition.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Following Kang’s debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are dying to see what the MCU will bring in this inter-dimensional crossover event. The latest Ant-Man film ended with all the variants of Kang meeting to wage war against the Avengers, and that seems to be the direction The Kang Dynasty is headed. One Kang was already a multiversal threat, but to have an infinite amount of them possibly convening in one universe will be a spectacle to behold.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

Since this film will adapt one of the most beloved comic book storylines in history, the excitement for Avengers: Secret Wars is arguably greater than that for The Kang Dynasty. The original comic in question saw heroes and villains from across the universe being pitted against each other on Battleworld, but the sequel comic showed the multiverse being destroyed by incursions and being remade into one world.

This crossover film should make for the biggest clash of good and evil ever seen in a superhero film since Endgame, making for an epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

Spider-Man 4 (TBA)

Following No Way Home’s extraordinary success, many people are wondering what Marvel Studios with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man next. But after months of speculation, it has been confirmed by Entertainment Weekly that the studio is now developing a fourth solo film and that they already have a story in the works.

It’s too early to say what the film will be about or when it will release, but it’s safe to say that Holland’s Spidey will swing back into the MCU by at least 2025.

Armor Wars (TBA)

Though Tony Stark has long passed from the MCU, his good friend Rhodey (War Machine) and his spiritual successor Riri Williams (Ironheart) will continue his legacy and seemingly team up in Armor Wars.

Previous Iron Man films have already adapted elements from the comic book storyline of the same name. Nevertheless, there is still so much the MCU can do with the story’s premise of Stark’s tech falling into the wrong hands.