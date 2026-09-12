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Alyssa Goeckner’s The Song Of The Universe explores music as a deep cinematic experience

Featuring 15 songs on the soundtrack, The Song Of The Universe will be told across 20 episodes as part of the first season.

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Still from The Song Of The Universe.
Alyssa Goeckner


Alyssa Goeckner has given nearly two decades to the music industry, working with artists like Steve Aoki and Afrojack, and releasing music under Sony and Universal, among other labels. As a singer, songwriter, producer, director, and original-IP creator, her work has appeared on Billboard charts under the names Miss Palmer and Bishøp over the years. Her next endeavor is her most exciting yet, and it fundamentally shifts how music can transcend the medium and evolve into a cinematic experience with deep visual storytelling.


The Song Of The Universe is the latest project from Bishøp, which keeps music as the central theme of a multi-episode cinematic story that revolves around her as the eponymous character, fighting to restore the balance of light against the forces of darkness.

Still from The Song Of The Universe.
Alyssa Goeckner

Featuring 15 songs on the soundtrack, The Song Of The Universe will be told across 20 episodes as part of the first season, and will expand the cinematic universe across five additional seasons planned. The series will land on YouTube in October as an original franchise that combines a story-driven experience built atop Bishøp’s own childhood experiences with original music feeding into the wonder, emotions, and mystery of an original universe.

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The premise is enthralling, but what’s even more impressive is the fact that Goeckner developed a custom multi-stage workflow that involved AI-driven tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Midjourney, Ideogram, Nano Banana, Seedream, GPT Image, Higgsfield, Kling, Seedance, and ElevenLabs to get full creative control over visual design, conceptualization, music production, character animation, and sound editing. Human input and direction were always at the lead, but this project is also a showcase of how a single artist can expand their creative work into an immersive audio-visual experience that unfolds as its own original story.

Still from The Song Of The Universe.
Alyssa Goeckner

Here’s the plot for The Song Of The Universe:

Bishøp has no memory of who she was before Lumen. But something in the darkness remembers her.

As a war between light and nothingness begins to tear through reality, a mysterious entity known as the Null starts reaching Bishøp through her dreams—calling her by a name she doesn’t recognize and awakening fragments of a past someone went to extraordinary lengths to erase. The deeper she searches for the truth, the more impossible it becomes to tell who is protecting her, who is using her, and why the most dangerous being in existence seems to know her better than she knows herself.

At the center of it all is an ancient prophecy, seven Guardians, and a power hidden inside Bishøp that could determine the fate of existence itself. To save their universe, she will have to remember who she was, discover what she is—and decide whether the darkness calling to her is the enemy… or something far more complicated.

Signal incoming.

The first season of The Song of the Universe is coming this October.

Be the first to watch! Link in bio pic.twitter.com/hCQqsUBq0h

— TheSongOfTheUniverse (@TheSongOTU) September 9, 2026

You can follow The Song Of The Universe by signing up on Laylo and get notified about its release. Also head to the official handle on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to catch up on the episodic content drop.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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